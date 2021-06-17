10 Sanya Events: Father's Day Tea, Foam Parties and More

If the man of the house isn’t a football fan, there’s still plenty of things to do to celebrate him this Father’s Day.



June 17: Today’s Game Live @ Dolphin Bar



Pop on top of a chair and focus on a TV as Ukraine and North Macedonia battle for a chance to move to the next stage of the Euro Cup. Denmark and Belgium will play at midnight then the Netherlands and Austria at 3am.



Thu June 17, 9pm-3am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar.

June 17, June 21 - 24: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Monday-Thursday; Free entry. The Underground.



Until July 12: UEFA EURO 2020 at Solar

Enjoy the games at Solar, which often has a friendly guessing game. Solar will pick their favorite of the two teams during the match. If they pick the wrong team, free shots for all on the house.



Daily until July 12, Times vary; Free entry. Solar.

Until July 11: Match Day Promotion





Feel like you’re in the game in front of FreeGen’s three-paneled, wrap screen. Every match day they’re offering select discounts on food and booze.



Daily until July 11, Promotion starts at 9pm; Free entry. FreeGen Sports Bar.

June 19: Oil Painting with Elena

Image via Segarra Art

Learn from long-term resident Elena Ryan about the use of oil paints. Let’s see if you can also create that translucent wave effect.



Sat June 19, 11am-3pm; RMB250. Segarra Art.

June 19: Glow Party



Shine like the star you are at Hisland Bar and Club.



Sat June 19, midnight - early morning; Free entry. Hisland Club.



June 19: Foam Party



Lather up and get down with smooth songs and popping beats spun out by DJ Erick Lee. Check out more information here.



Sat June 19, 8-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

June 20: Father’s Day Tea



Enjoy a sweet time reading with your children, having special father-child time and learning about tea art and etiquette.



Sun June 20, 10am-noon; RMB88 for two adults and one child. See their post for more details and to sign up. Youbei.

June 20: Father’s Day Edition



Take up your responsibility as a father to develop your child and learn about protecting the environment together.



Sun June 20, 10am; RMB50 per family. Contact WeChat ID: Anna_Sanya_Getaway. Shanyuhu.

July 1-30: Russian Art Center Summer Camps

The Russian Art Center has put together ballet camps for children and adults for the month of July. The age groups of each camp include 3 to 5 years old for an hour, 6 to 13 years old for two hours and for adults one hour at night. All camps are Monday through Friday. The 3 to 5-year-old camp is RMB1,280 for 5 days or RMB2180 for 10 days. The 6 to 13 years old age group is RMB1,980 for 5 days and RMB3,180 for 10 days. The adults can pay RMB988 for 20 classes that take place during this month.

Mon-Fri July 1-30, times and costs vary. See their post for more details and to sign up. Russian Art Center.

