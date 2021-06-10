  1. home
Virtually Everyone in Guangzhou Has Been Tested for COVID-19

By That's Guangzhou, June 10, 2021

In the past two weeks, Guangzhou has rolled out one of the most extensive nucleic acid testing programs in the world. 

So far, more than 16 million people in the provincial capital of Guangdong have been tested for COVID-19, following an outbreak in late May.

Nucleic acid testing is just one of several measures taken by city authorities to mitigate the spread of the virus.

line-guangzhou.jpeg

Long queues to receive a nucleic acid test in Guangzhou. Image via @就是陈阿花/Weibo

City officials have also cordoned off neighborhoods in Liwan district deemed high-risk and called on restaurants, entertainment venues and other places across the city to adopt strict anti-epidemic measures. 

According to Sun Xiang, an official from the science and tech department in the local government, each test sample takes under one hour to analyze, as cited by Global Times. The analyzer can detect common strains from Brazil, South Africa and the UK.

As of June 8, the city has recorded 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with all patients infected by a COVID-19 variant that was also detected in India.

READ MORE: Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

On Thursday, Guangzhou health authorities reported six new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.

3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

3-Year-Olds to Be Given COVID-19 Vaccine in China

Health officials announced the emergency approval of vaccines for 3 to 17 year olds.

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

After the recent cluster of cases starting May 21, epidemic controls have been tightened.

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

The drop in cases on Thursday is hopefully the start of a trend back to normalcy in the provincial capital.

​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were detected in Guangzhou’s Liwan district.

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

On Wednesday, Guangdong province reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases - seven in Guangzhou and three in Foshan.

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

More than three million people have received two doses in Guangzhou.

You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

Visit the Suikang (穗康) Mini-Program to schedule an appointment at a nearby hospital or clinic.

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

We're Hiring: Senior Account Executive

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

Ningxia Xiaopu Winemaker Ian Dai on China's Evolving Industry

Ningxia Xiaopu Winemaker Ian Dai on China’s Evolving Industry

Weekend Getaway: Culture-Rich Ancient Capital of China Nanjing

Weekend Getaway: Culture-Rich Ancient Capital of China Nanjing

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump Record

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump Record

Xinjiang: Mountains and Minorities, Scenery and Spice

Xinjiang: Mountains and Minorities, Scenery and Spice

Virtually Everyone in Guangzhou Has Been Tested for COVID-19

Virtually Everyone in Guangzhou Has Been Tested for COVID-19

