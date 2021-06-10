Virtually Everyone in Guangzhou Has Been Tested for COVID-19

In the past two weeks, Guangzhou has rolled out one of the most extensive nucleic acid testing programs in the world.

So far, more than 16 million people in the provincial capital of Guangdong have been tested for COVID-19, following an outbreak in late May.



Nucleic acid testing is just one of several measures taken by city authorities to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Long queues to receive a nucleic acid test in Guangzhou. Image via @就是陈阿花/Weibo

City officials have also cordoned off neighborhoods in Liwan district deemed high-risk and called on restaurants, entertainment venues and other places across the city to adopt strict anti-epidemic measures.

According to Sun Xiang, an official from the science and tech department in the local government, each test sample takes under one hour to analyze, as cited by Global Times. The analyzer can detect common strains from Brazil, South Africa and the UK.

As of June 8, the city has recorded 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with all patients infected by a COVID-19 variant that was also detected in India.

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]