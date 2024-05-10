34 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

May 9 to June 2: Lady M @ 1862 Theater

Based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the famous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

May 10: Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road.

Fri May 10, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 10: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 10, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 11: The World Classical Quintet @ Shanghai Grand Theatre

The European Chamber Music Orchestra in the first of two concerts at Shanghai Grand Theatre. Expect classical music infused with energy and vitality.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 11. 7.30pm; RMB108-228

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

May 11: Round Eye @ Yuyintang Park



Round Eye, Shanghai’s most stubborn punk rock hemorrhoid, flares up at YYT Park Saturday May 11th with local rock gods Chimera Cult and Vanishing Queen.

FYB are also making the trek up to annihilate any notion of happy birthdays or posterior relief. If you want to get nasty and quick hearing loss, you know where the party be at.

Sat May 11, 8pm; RMB98

Yuyintang Park, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Changning Lu 愚园路1398号, 近长宁路

May 11: The Funk Chuckers @ The Tipsy Fiddler

More 70s rare groove funk and silly behaviour from The Funk Chuckers on Saturday night at The Tipsy Fiddler. Bring your drinking shoes and enjoy a pint or two of dancing.

Sat May 11, 8.30pm; Free Entry

The Tipsy Fiddler, 135-6 Fahuazhen Lu, by Xingfu Lu 法华镇路135号-6, 近幸福路

May 11: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 11, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 11: Doppler Drive @ OkOk Club



Shanghai based rock trio Doppler Drive is back at OkOk Club Saturday May 11. Expect a fun night of rock and roll! Support acts Delay Dream and Parallel Universe.

Free entry!

Sat May 11, 11.30pm; Free Entry

OkOk Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1

May 12 & 19: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun May 12 & 19, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 12: Candlelight Concert: The Film's Quintet @ Shanghai Grand Theatre





The European Chamber Music Orchestra play classic film themes, from Gone with the Wind to Schindler's List, Titanic to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun May 12. 2.30pm; RMB108-228

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

May 12, 19, 26: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

May 15: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 15, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 15, 22 & 29: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Wed, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 16: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 16, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 17: 80s Hair Metal Night: Tribute to Guns N' Roses @ The Pearl



Welcome to the jungle! A tribute to Guns N' Roses, also featuring the music of Whitesnake, Ratt, Mr Big, Europe, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 17, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 17 & 18: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 17 & 18, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 18: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 18, 9pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 19: Family Concert – Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



Educate the kids with the way of the dancefloor with an afternoon of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun May 19, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 21: Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Choreographed by Spanish flamenco dancer Antonio Gades, who helped to popularize the art form on the international stage, Carmen constitutes the second installment of legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura's 1980s flamenco trilogy, preceded by Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) and followed by El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician, or Wedded by Witchcraft).

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

May 22: Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave.

Monsters of rock blow the sound system at The Pearl, including covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Who, Judas Priest, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 22, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 23: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 23, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 24 & 25: French Breaking Season: Dos au Mur @ SIDC

Dos au Mur is a creation where Hip Hop dance mixes aesthetic and body performance in order to raise objective and intelligible sociological questions.

The expression dos au mur, meaning 'back to the wall,' originates from fencing; when a fencer steps back too much to avoid danger, he ends up without any other choice than having to fight his opponent.

Starting from that principle, the wall – which is the central element of the show – is there to stimulate the survival instinct of the dancers when facing situations that we are all confronted with, because of us or in spite of everything.

On a second level, the wall symbolizes the duality that humans create naturally as a unique source of reflection and landmark; the wall is first and foremost the materialization of our behavior, stretched between psychological border and building of constant antagonisms.

Dos au Mur invites us to think about the role of human beings and their share of responsibility for the two main ideas suggested by this expression.



Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

May 24 & 25: Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 26: Family Show – Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



All of the above fun, but family-friendly.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun May 26, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; Adults RMB200, Kids 6-12 RMB150, Kids Under 5 Free

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 29: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 29, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 30: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 30, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 31: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 31, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 31 & June 1: French Breaking Season: Exit @ SIDC

"We are obsessed with the passage of time. Time gained, time wasted. Rather than drowning in a flavorless, solemn pathos, let us welcome you into our sweet madness. Behind our grey suits lie our unbridled excitement, joys, and sorrows. A man becomes a man the day he allows himself to be a child."



Exit shines a light on the deepest desires of three characters whose everyday lives leave no room for the slightest deviation from routine. When the curtain falls on their social lives, they awaken on stage.

Taking common situations as a point of departure, Soria Rem and Mehdi Ouachek imagine surprising, totally zany outcomes. They focus their choreographic quest on fluidity of movement, seeking a balance between power and softness.

Blending humor and frivolity, and pushing the imagination to the extreme, Exit is equally suitable for younger audiences and for the general public.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat May 31 June 1, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

May 31 & June 1: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

June 1: Battle of the Bands @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Battle of the Bands 2024 sends an invitation to all teenagers who love rock and roll and are willing to pursue their dreams. An opportunity to stand on a bigger stage and make more people hear you.

This is not only a competition of music, but also a feast of rock and roll, a carnival for the youth. Here, you will meet like-minded music partners and perform with them together.

You will also have the opportunity to watch the stunning performance of the well-known musical School of Rock for free.

Bands must apply by May 12, so scan the QR on the poster above if you want to be a contender.

Sat June 1, 12.30-5.30pm; Free Entry

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号，近东育路

June 1: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat June 1, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC

Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

June 20-23: Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster above to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

July 19 & 20: Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC

Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

