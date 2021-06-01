  1. home
  2. Articles

Horoscopes: June 2021

By That's, June 1, 2021

0 0

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China. 

Gemini

5.22-6.21

A new relationship is just around the corner, but not in the places you’ve been looking. Take a break from Tantan and try a wine and paint night or an InterNations get-together instead.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Stop paying so much attention to the ‘energy in the room’ and focus on your own attitude. Being a laoyoutiao isn’t helping your prospects.

Leo

7.23-8.23

Yes, most people find you annoying. But work it, baby! Start making Douyin videos and turn that avoidance into an allowance.

201703/1-091.png

Virgo

8.24-9.23

Perfectionism is a form of insanity. Your Chinese is understandable despite your loose tones. The gap in your teeth is cute.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Pick up some eye drops from the pharmacy. Your eyes aren’t itchy from the A/C – you have pink eye.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

You are the only one who doesn’t think you deserve a raise, but nobody is going to offer it while you keep chuggin’ along. Recognize your worth and ask for it.

201703/1-02.png

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

With travel still restricted, the beaches of Hainan will be crowded. When planning your summer vacation, look for something elusive and historical.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You are far too well-rested. Stay up and binge The Serpent or whatever series you’ve been portion-controlling. Nobody will know.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

A dark cloud approaches the horizon of your life. Bring an umbrella and hope it’s rain and not bees.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Mars is in line with Uranus and it’s definitely time to buy a Tesla (and not Dogecoin).

Aries

3.21-4.20

Now is not the time to be ambitious, Aries. Your shirt is soaked in sweat, and you’ve already changed it twice. Save your side hustle for September.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Collect your thoughts with evening walks, and remove the bullsh*t from your life.

See more That’s Horoscopes here.

[Cover image via That’s]

Horoscopes

more news

That's Horoscopes: April 2018

That's Horoscopes: April 2018

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's Horoscopes: January 2018

That's Horoscopes: January 2018

Finally a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's Horoscopes: Our Predictions for the Year of the Rooster

That's Horoscopes: Our Predictions for the Year of the Rooster

Read on to find out what's in store for you this year.

That's Horoscopes: September 2017

Finally a horoscope that understands your life in China.

That's Horoscopes: August 2017

Finally a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Sanya Community Tells Us What They Wish They Had Known as a Kid

We reached out to Sanya community members to find out what they wish they had learned back when they were kids.

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

The 1925 event would incite a series of strikes and riots that brought the Chinese economy to a standstill.

Shanghai's Timelessness Captured in New Song 'Yeah Shanghai!'

'Yeah Shanghai!' by Lynton serves as an intoxicating love letter to the glamor and grit of the city.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya Community Tells Us What They Wish They Had Known as a Kid

Sanya Community Tells Us What They Wish They Had Known as a Kid

XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Horoscopes: June 2021

Horoscopes: June 2021

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives