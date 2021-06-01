Horoscopes: June 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

A new relationship is just around the corner, but not in the places you’ve been looking. Take a break from Tantan and try a wine and paint night or an InterNations get-together instead.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Stop paying so much attention to the ‘energy in the room’ and focus on your own attitude. Being a laoyoutiao isn’t helping your prospects.

Leo

7.23-8.23

Yes, most people find you annoying. But work it, baby! Start making Douyin videos and turn that avoidance into an allowance.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



Perfectionism is a form of insanity. Your Chinese is understandable despite your loose tones. The gap in your teeth is cute.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Pick up some eye drops from the pharmacy. Your eyes aren’t itchy from the A/C – you have pink eye.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

You are the only one who doesn’t think you deserve a raise, but nobody is going to offer it while you keep chuggin’ along. Recognize your worth and ask for it.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

With travel still restricted, the beaches of Hainan will be crowded. When planning your summer vacation, look for something elusive and historical.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You are far too well-rested. Stay up and binge The Serpent or whatever series you’ve been portion-controlling. Nobody will know.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

A dark cloud approaches the horizon of your life. Bring an umbrella and hope it’s rain and not bees.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Mars is in line with Uranus and it’s definitely time to buy a Tesla (and not Dogecoin).

Aries

3.21-4.20

Now is not the time to be ambitious, Aries. Your shirt is soaked in sweat, and you’ve already changed it twice. Save your side hustle for September.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Collect your thoughts with evening walks, and remove the bullsh*t from your life.

