Kempinski and NUO Hotels Launch China Roadshow

From June 24 to 27, Kempinski Hotels, Europe‘s oldest luxury hotel brand, in collaboration with NUO Hotels, will host the 2024 Kempinski and NUO Hotels China Roadshow in Beijing and Shanghai. The event aims to showcase the group's vast and diverse brand offering, alongside its premium services, reaffirming Kempinski and NUO's unwavering dedication to enhancing the customer experience in China.

The roadshow attracted the participation of 28 Kempinski hotels including eight properties from outside China, and three NUO hotels. Kempinski’s Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Elder, commented, "China plays a pivotal role in Kempinski Hotels' global strategic blueprint, serving as a cornerstone of our expansion and investment efforts. Our unwavering commitment is to deliver comprehensive, thoughtful, and exceptional services to our Chinese guests. Additionally, our multi-brand matrix strategy is tailored to address the diverse and personalized needs of business travelers in the market. The approach not only solidifies our brand's standing but also enhances our market competitiveness."

As one of the first international hotel groups to enter the Chinese market, Kempinski established its presence in Beijing in 1992 with the opening of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center (Now Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center). In 2001, it formed a joint venture, Key International Hotel Management. Over 32 years in China, Kempinski has deeply rooted itself in the market.

Alongside, NUO, a premium Chinese brand, has embedded local culture as its core. Each new location serves as a fresh canvas for NUO to reinterpret and express the unique Chinese culture of a particular era or region. NUO is steadfast in its commitment to diversifying its portfolio across the business, holiday, and heritage hotel segments, and is currently rounding out this offering with three hotels in Beijing.

In April 2024, Bristoria, a Kempinski brand, opened its first hotel in Yangzhou City, China. Embodying the philosophy of simplicity with depth, Bristoria emphasizes a relaxed ambiance, dedicated to offering travelers a premier, one-stop service platform tailored for business travel.

Being a guest of a Kempinski hotel has the added benefit of personally being rewarded through the company’s appealing loyalty programme, KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Kempinski is part of the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 800 hotels, resorts and palaces across 40 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. Recently the programme has evolved to include an additional tier and flexible paths to upgrade through nights/stays, eligible purchases or number of brands stayed, making it easier and faster for members to reach higher status. Unlike more traditional programmes, KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY does not ask members to count points towards their next upgrade. Instead, members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers. Guests may now indulge in the authentic neo-Chinese aesthetics and embrace the unique lifestyle of Chinese elegance via the crafted tailor-made journey with a twist of Chinese luxury for NUO DISCOVERY members at our NUO Hotels.

More than ever, not only hotel guests are interested in maintaining the environment even while travelling abroad. Kempinski Hotels certainly understands and supports this vital subject for the sake of all guests and employees worldwide. Therefore the hotel group is strengthening its endeavors for sustainability by participating in wellknown programs such as EarthCheck and Clean the World or by fully commiting to its own health program BEHealth. Various intense activations such as energy control, avoiding food waste, reducing water consumptions or giving back to the local community are underway in each property, which has been documented in the first ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Report in the history of the company. This report is a reflection of what makes Kempinski sustainable, what successes have been achieved and where opportunity remains to innovate.

[All images courtesy of Kempinski]