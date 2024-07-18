Persona N - An Unforgettable & Experienced Campaign By Niccolo Hotels

Luxury brand Niccolo Hotels, announces the launch of "Persona N" - a campaign designed to guide guests towards connecting with themselves through stay experiences, culinary presentations, wellness offerings, and art and design appreciation.

The new campaign also aims to encourage guests to embrace facets of their identity, and to enjoy the immersive experiences offered at the Niccolo Hotels situated in the heart of Chengdu, Changsha, Chongqing, Suzhou and Hong Kong.

"We conceived 'Persona N' to reiterate the on-property experiences for millennial and Generation Z travellers, who have steadily grown to form a significant portion of the brand's customer base," said Holger Jakobs, Wharf Hotels Vice President Sales & Marketing.

"Known to be independent travellers and individualistic, these two generations display unique behavioural trends and are increasingly focused on self-discovery, self-indulgence and fulfilment." "

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the hospitality and catering industry experienced a 7.3% year-over-year increase in added value and a 6.2% rise in production index in quarter one 2024.

Notably, a recent study by iiMedia Research revealed that over 71% of domestic travellers are aged 19-41, underscoring the surge of Millennials and Generation Z as prime travel consumers.

Another survey by iiMedia Research also revealed that consumers are now gravitating towards more relaxed and comfortable travel options, while 60% of consumers stated their primary motivation for holiday travel is to unwind and alleviate stress.

In terms of hotel preferences, 24.6% of consumers indicated they would choose to stay at a luxury hotel.

To support the campaign, a video was developed to showcase Niccolo Hotels' understanding of millennial and Generation Z travellers and their motivation to follow their passions.

Depicting immersive experiences that go beyond luxurious accommodation, various personas – The Creator, The Indulger, The Harmonist and The Socializer – are artistically featured engaging with one-of-a-kind art pieces, embracing time in solitude with wellness activities, enjoying a dining experience, and relishing the night life.

This summer, Niccolo Hotels invites guests to draw on "Persona N" and enjoy a Summer Indulgence with up to 25% off the Best Available Rate for a minimum two-night stay, daily breakfast for two, and Double Asia Miles for members of Cathay Pacific's frequent flyer programme.

Available from now until August 31, 2024, guests have the perfect opportunity to recharge, indulge, and unlock the multifaceted aspects of their persona.