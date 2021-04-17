  1. home
Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

By Vanessa Jencks, April 17, 2021

0 0

If you're ready to get in tiptop shape in two months before bathing suits become a staple in your wardrobe, then sign up for K2Fit's 10-week Ultimate YOU Transformation Challenge. This challenge in its 13 series is a customized plan combined with coaching to help you meet your goals and typically valued at RMB3,000.

You customize the program to match if you’re just toning up or if you want to lose fat. You can select if you work out at home or in the gym.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-2.jpeg

What’s more is that you can compete with others all over China to win cash and prizes totaling RMB80,000 in four different categories.

Or just make this transformation for yourself.

Slashed down to the RMB1,248 price tag makes this program cost less than a handful of sessions with a local trainer, yet it has a huge database of proven success.

Founder and head coach Kara Wutzke has been a coach for over 20 years, helping over 6,000 people lose over 31,000 kilograms.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-3.jpeg

Check out these photos, which are worth a thousand words in proof!

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-9-small.jpg

Great for any body type.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-10-small.jpg

Great for any goal.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-7.jpeg

Great for men and women.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-8.jpeg

Jumpstart your fitness or tone up.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-5.jpeg

The challenge includes tons of resources at your fingertips, an exclusive online community and access to a personal trainer if you need anything,10 weeks of detailed workout programs plus 10 live online workouts, recipes and meal plans including a plant based adjustment, and online support and accountability.

k2fit-10-week-challenge-online-fitness-1.jpeg

What we like about her program is how flexible and fast it is. Many programs are aimed at one type of person, someone already in shape or someone planning on losing a ton of weight. Usually programs can't be adjusted to meet the needs of both types of health seekers.

The last day to sign up is April 25. Follow our link to sign up here.


[All images via K2Fit]


