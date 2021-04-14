Cat Rental Service Pops Up in Chengdu

A ‘cat rental’ service opened at a Chengdu shopping mall last month, charging customers RMB9.9 to take a cat home for the day.

The store, which was later closed down after a public outcry, required customers to sign a rental contract and provide their Chinese ID, home address and picture of their living environment.



The rent-a-cat shop in Chengdu. Screengrab via Weibo

Renters also had to confirm that there were no other animals in their home. According to Dianshang Bao, security deposits for pets ranged from RMB1,000 to more than RMB10,000.

Sina Tech created a poll asking netizens how they viewed the latest sharing economy phenomenon. As expected, a majority of respondents rejected the notion of renting out animals for a limited time.

Opinion on Cat-Sharing Economy

Our biggest question – when will tigers be available for rent?



Tiger for rent? Image via Pixabay

[Cover image via Pixabay]