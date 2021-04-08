  1. home
Sanya to Ban Heavy Diesel Machinery

By Vanessa Jencks, April 8, 2021

A sigh of relief has come for local lungs just after receiving news that Sanya will expropriate village lands for the sake of building. 

Construction plans include public facilities, highway transportation, education facilities and medical facilities all over Sanya, including areas in Haitang, Jiyang and Sanya central.

Sanya’s Ecological Environment Bureau will ban non-road mobile machinery that doesn’t meet national emission standards in protected areas or if the machinery has obvious visible pollutants like black smoke, according to a recent Sanya Government Press Release.

These protected areas include Sanya’s downtown area, the tropical seaside scenic area bays and the six nature reserves in Sanya. The protected area includes regions just north of highway 98 and along Sanya’s coast.

Machinery that falls into this category includes bulldozers, excavators, cranes, forklifts, pavers and more.

Sanya’s clean air has long been a reason expats move to the city, and the city itself has embraced strict measures against gas-powered cars and mopeds along with restricting heavy-pollution industries from entering the island’s landscape.

Sanya has also taken a turn toward embracing eco-tourism, promoting itself as a green city and gaining worldwide attention.

So though Sanya’s building boom might mean construction sounds during a noon nap, at least locals and guests can still breathe easy with the continued move toward environmental protection.

READ MORE: 3 Sanya Expats Share Their Experiences Stuck Out Of China

[Cover image via Pixabay]

