That's Magazines - April 2021 Issues Out Now!

The April issues of That’s Beijing, That’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

Here at That’s, we do a lot of writing – from daily news coverage and travel guides to stories about ostriches running amok in Yunnan. Writing takes on many forms and is used in countless ways to express ourselves and the world around us. Think best man speeches, eulogies, love letters, or break-up texts – writing is the name of the game.

In this month’s Cover Story, we uncover the inner workings of Spittoon Collective, a passionate multicultural group of individuals sharing their creative literary and art works within an ever-expanding community. I had the chance to chat with Matthew Byrne, the founder and director of Spittoon, and other key members to learn what makes Spittoon’s story a special one. Check it out on pages 36-43.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we talk ‘surf’ shop about the waves rolling into Sanya in our Nation section (pg10- 13). Arts & Lifestyle Editor Phoebe Kut chats with Bottled in China Host Emilie Steckenborn about all things wine and her fascinating podcast (pg15). In the Travel section, Editor Sophie Steiner reminds us of Thailand travel with a feature on the sleepy, pleasant town of Chiang Rai (pg25).

Lastly, I’m happy to announce the brand new launch of That’s Sanya. Vanessa Jencks and her team are already off to a great start in China’s top beach destination. Feel free to reach out to Jencks via WeChat (vanessajencks) to learn more about the latest That’s addition in the Middle Kingdom.

Regards,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

> Beijing: View the April issue of That’s Beijing in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: View the April issue of That’s GBA in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



> Shanghai: View the April issue of That’s Shanghai in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.