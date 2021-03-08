  1. home
New 'China Untold' Episode Introduces an Ancient Chinese Cult

By That's, March 8, 2021

The 15th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

In May of 2014, a group of people from a Chinese doomsday cult known as the Church of the Almighty God walked into a McDonald’s restaurant in China’s eastern Shandong province and tried to recruit a 35-year-old woman named Wu Shuoyan to join their ranks. When the woman refused to provide the cult members with her personal contact information, they beat her to death in broad daylight inside the fast-food joint.

The Church of Almighty God is a relatively new cult in China, though, and fringe religious beliefs have existed in the country for a very, very long time. In this episode of the podcast, host Matt Bossons will introduce you to two Chinese cults – one new and the other old (ancient, in fact). 

If you are from the West, the word ‘cult’ likely brings about thoughts of spiked Kool-Aid and ritualistic suicide, aliens and Tom Cruise. But how much do you know about Chinese cults? In this episode of the podcast, you’ll learn about an ancient Chinese cult from Jiangsu province and the abovementioned cult murder that took place in a Shandong McDonald’s.

Download or stream the 15th episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

China Untold podcast Cults History

Chinese people were significant players in the rise and fall of resource towns in western Canada in the 1800s and 1900s.

On February 27, 2007 the 'Shanghai Sneeze' triggered major drops in worldwide stock markets.

The Old Man and the ROC: When the Dean of American Literature came to China.

The 13th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online!

Ice storms wiped out electricity and transportation for millions of households in south-central China back in 2008.

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, DNC discusses dating in the Middle Kingdom.

Google's China-based google.cn search webpage, launched in 2006, had a turbulent time operating on the Chinese mainland.

The ad men follow on from the mad men.

