New 'China Untold' Episode Introduces an Ancient Chinese Cult

In May of 2014, a group of people from a Chinese doomsday cult known as the Church of the Almighty God walked into a McDonald’s restaurant in China’s eastern Shandong province and tried to recruit a 35-year-old woman named Wu Shuoyan to join their ranks. When the woman refused to provide the cult members with her personal contact information, they beat her to death in broad daylight inside the fast-food joint.

The Church of Almighty God is a relatively new cult in China, though, and fringe religious beliefs have existed in the country for a very, very long time. In this episode of the podcast, host Matt Bossons will introduce you to two Chinese cults – one new and the other old (ancient, in fact).

If you are from the West, the word ‘cult’ likely brings about thoughts of spiked Kool-Aid and ritualistic suicide, aliens and Tom Cruise. But how much do you know about Chinese cults? In this episode of the podcast, you’ll learn about an ancient Chinese cult from Jiangsu province and the abovementioned cult murder that took place in a Shandong McDonald’s.

