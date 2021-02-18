  1. home
Find a Temporary Gym in China with This App

By That's, February 18, 2021

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

In case you blew the opportunity to start a new workout routine at the start of 2021, Chinese New Year opens up a whole new door. 

But truth be told, finding a suitable gym is no easy task. Enter Le Fit. The Hangzhou-based internet slash fitness company operates more than 500 gym locations in the Middle Kingdom’s major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. 

To sign up for a gym membership, you only need to download their app and pick from monthly, seasonal and annual passes. 

Le Fit gyms have a QR code-enabled entryway and stay open 24 hours a day. While these gyms are generally smaller and have less equipment than traditional gyms, they serve as a great intermediary in case you want to start working out without breaking the bank. Le Fit gyms also host various fitness classes, providing more of a community vibe.

Le Fit (乐刻) is available on iOS and Android devices.

For more Tap that App, click here.

[Cover image via @乐刻运动/Weibo]

