Find a Temporary Gym in China with This App

In case you blew the opportunity to start a new workout routine at the start of 2021, Chinese New Year opens up a whole new door.

But truth be told, finding a suitable gym is no easy task. Enter Le Fit. The Hangzhou-based internet slash fitness company operates more than 500 gym locations in the Middle Kingdom’s major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

To sign up for a gym membership, you only need to download their app and pick from monthly, seasonal and annual passes.

Le Fit gyms have a QR code-enabled entryway and stay open 24 hours a day. While these gyms are generally smaller and have less equipment than traditional gyms, they serve as a great intermediary in case you want to start working out without breaking the bank. Le Fit gyms also host various fitness classes, providing more of a community vibe.

Le Fit (乐刻) is available on iOS and Android devices.

[Cover image via @乐刻运动/Weibo]