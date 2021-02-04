  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Funny Ways to Wish Family and Friends a Happy 'Niu' Year

By That's, February 4, 2021

0 0

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a quick look at different topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.

We will all be hearing gōngxǐgōngxǐgōngxǐ blasted from stores selling gold over the next couple weeks, so let’s mix it up and learn some funny holiday wishes. Impress your friends, in-laws and delivery drivers with these more personal and modern phrases to wish people all the best in the coming Year of the Ox. 

I wish that your body temperature is forever 36 degrees.
祝你体温永远三十六度
Zhù nǐ tǐwēn yǒngyuǎn sānshíliù dù

May your waist get thinner and your wallet fatter.
祝你人再瘦点而，钱包再胖点儿
Zhù nǐ rén zài shòu diǎn ér, qiánbāo zài pàng diǎn er

I wish that your salary rises and interest rates spike.
祝你涨薪涨息涨板停
Zhù nǐ zhǎng xīn zhǎng xī zhǎng bǎn ting

May you eat plenty and not get fat.
祝你多吃不胖也轻盈
Zhù nǐ duō chī bù pàng yě qīngyíng

I hope that you say bye to your troubles and hi to happiness.
祝你跟所有的烦恼说拜拜，跟所有的快乐说嗨嗨
Zhù nǐ gēn suǒyǒu de fánnǎo shuō bàibài, gēn suǒyǒu de kuàilè shuō hāi hāi

To learn more fun phrases from the AOE ChinEase team, scan the QR code:

image.png

For more Mandarin Mumbles click here.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Mandarin Mumbles Chinese New Year Year of the Ox

more news

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

A look at the top five festive Chinese dishes and their symbolic meanings.

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Why doesn't everyone call it that, and why is there no Winter Festival or Summer Festival?

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

A look at the top five festive Chinese dishes and their symbolic meanings.

Generation Gap: On Celebrating Chinese New Year

'Generation Gap' is a monthly series where we talk to two Beijingers from two different generations.

Flirt in Chinese with these Mandarin Pickup Lines, Compliments & Love Phrases

Looking to ask someone out on a date or declare your love in Chinese? We've compiled a bunch of conversational Mandarin phrases to help you out.

5 Things: Reasons to escape to Cambodia this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a hectic time of the year for expats. Travel becomes difficult, many establishments and facilities close and cities, such as Guangzhou, empty out as locals head to the countryside to spend time with family and friends. So, for this week's 5 Things we spoke to Elena Robertson, an American expat living in Cambodia.

7 Last Minute Getaways for Chinese New Year

For those who still have yet to make plans.

QUIZ: Where Should You Travel for Chinese New Year?

Haven't figured out where you're traveling for Chinese New Year? We're here to help.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

China-based Lawyer on 3 Common Legal Misconceptions in the PRC

Here's Why Women Should Be More Vigilant This Time of Year

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

5 Funny Ways to Wish Family and Friends a Happy 'Niu' Year

5 Funny Ways to Wish Family and Friends a Happy 'Niu' Year

How This Chinese E-Cigarette Brand is Vaporizing the Competition

How This Chinese E-Cigarette Brand is Vaporizing the Competition

Tom Dartnell Discusses New Book on Beijing Graffiti

Tom Dartnell Discusses New Book on Beijing Graffiti

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Ox

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Ox

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives