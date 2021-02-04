5 Funny Ways to Wish Family and Friends a Happy 'Niu' Year

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a quick look at different topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.

We will all be hearing gōngxǐgōngxǐgōngxǐ blasted from stores selling gold over the next couple weeks, so let’s mix it up and learn some funny holiday wishes. Impress your friends, in-laws and delivery drivers with these more personal and modern phrases to wish people all the best in the coming Year of the Ox.

I wish that your body temperature is forever 36 degrees.

祝你体温永远三十六度

Zhù nǐ tǐwēn yǒngyuǎn sānshíliù dù

May your waist get thinner and your wallet fatter.

祝你人再瘦点而，钱包再胖点儿

Zhù nǐ rén zài shòu diǎn ér, qiánbāo zài pàng diǎn er

I wish that your salary rises and interest rates spike.

祝你涨薪涨息涨板停

Zhù nǐ zhǎng xīn zhǎng xī zhǎng bǎn ting

May you eat plenty and not get fat.

祝你多吃不胖也轻盈

Zhù nǐ duō chī bù pàng yě qīngyíng

I hope that you say bye to your troubles and hi to happiness.

祝你跟所有的烦恼说拜拜，跟所有的快乐说嗨嗨

Zhù nǐ gēn suǒyǒu de fánnǎo shuō bàibài, gēn suǒyǒu de kuàilè shuō hāi hāi

