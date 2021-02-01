That's Magazines - February 2021 Issues Out Now!

The February issues of That’s Beijing, That’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

On the same month when families will gather across the country for Spring Festival feasts, we coincidentally address China’s growing overweight population. The public health issue – a bonafide global crisis – began with China’s rapid economic development in the 1980s. In this month’s Cover Story, we look at how China’s economic prosperity beefed up the population and what’s being done to slim it down on pages 36-43.

Elsewhere in the magazine, our Travel Editor Sophie Steiner shares her winter guide to China’s coldest major city, Harbin (pages 26-29). In the Nation section, we stick with the snow and follow That’s contributor Aron Solomons to a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics resort for an insiders’ skiing guide (pages 10-13). Traveling down south, you’ll also find an informative guide to LASIK surgery in sunny Sanya (pages 20-21).

Whether you decide to travel or stay home for the Chinese New Year, we here at That’s hope you have a splendid holiday and wish you a happy Year of the Ox.

Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

> Beijing: View the February issue of That’s Beijing in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: View the February issue of That’s GBA in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



> Shanghai: View the February issue of That’s Shanghai in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.