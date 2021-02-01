Shake Shack is Opening at This Location in Shenzhen...

Last July, Shake Shack announced its plans for a South China expansion. Well, we’ve got good news. Construction signs for the popular NYC burger chain were spotted at The MixC (which was the location we were betting on), near Hi-Tech Park metro station. Users and KOLs on Xiaohongshu already started posing next to the signs once they were spotted Monday morning.



Screengrabs via Xiaohongshu

As for the opening date, there is no official word yet – but things move fast in China. From an educated guess, the restaurant could be open within the next couple of months.



We asked some Shenzheners their thoughts on Shake Shack opening up here. Restauranteur Tony Zhang welcomes the chain saying, “obviously it’s a good business model.” Joe Macpherson, who runs several food and hiking related groups in Shenzhen told us, “I love Shake Shack. This is one US chain I’m fully on board with. Had it a few times in Hong Kong and love the milkshake.” He’s glad to see that Shenzhen is becoming more international, however notes that Shenzhen is a strange city, adding “what works in Shanghai for example doesn’t necessarily work here.”

[Cover image via @418932354/Xiaohongshu]