That's Magazines - January 2021 Issues Out Now!

By That's, January 6, 2021

The January issues of That’s BeijingThat’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

There’s nothing that beats a good meal out with family and friends, and in this month’s issue, we honor all the restaurants, bars, cafes and other venues in China for taking the dining experience to the next level. Our Cover Story is a roundup of our various F&B awards that took place over the past two months in China’s biggest cities. A special thanks to all our readers for supporting the awards by actively nominating and voting on your favorite places around town. Check out the winners on pages 38-47.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we get the lowdown from author Paul French on some of old Peking’s most notable Western figures that lived the hutong life (pages 10-13). In the Arts & Lifestyle section, longtime contributor (and charcuterie connoisseur) Rakini Bergundy shares some essential wintertime apparel that is too good to pass up (pages 20-21). And of course, no issue is complete without a little love for travel – check out a sample of our new Explore China guide for an unparalleled understanding of Shenzhen (pages 28-33). 

Lastly, since it’s the start of a New Year, everyone here at That’s would like to wish you the best in 2021 (and never again mention the year that just passed).

Best,

signature.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

Beijing: View the January issue of That’s Beijing in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and ShenzhenView the January issue of That’s GBA in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> ShanghaiView the January issue of That’s Shanghai in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

new issue magazine 2020 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2020 That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2020 Food & Drink Awards

