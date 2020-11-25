China, Here Are Your 2021 Public Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, dear readers! And no, we aren’t talking about Christmas, we’re talking about the release of the 2021 public holiday schedule (aka holiday planning time).
The official holiday schedule for next year was released by the General Office of the State Council on Wednesday. This is not a drill!
Now, without further ado, here are your 2021 public holidays...
January
New Years Day
Date: Friday, January 1
Day(s) off: Friday-Sunday, January 1-3
No Adjusted Working Days
February
Chinese New Year (otherwise known as ‘Spring Festival’)
Date: Friday, February 12
Day(s) off: Thursday-Wednesday, February 11-17
Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, February 7 and Saturday, February 20
April
Tomb Sweeping Festival (otherwise known as ‘Qingming’)
Date: Sunday, April 4
Days off: Saturday-Monday, April 3-5
Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, April 25
May
May Day
Date: Saturday, May 1
Days off: Saturday-Wednesday, May 1-5,
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, May 8
June
Dragon Boat Festival
Date: Monday, June 14
Days off: Saturday-Monday, June 12-14
No Adjusted Working Days
September
Mid-Autumn Festival
Date: Tuesday, September 21
Days off: Sunday-Tuesday, September 19-21
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 26
October
National Day (‘Golden Week’) Holiday
Date: Friday, October 1
Days off: Friday-Thursday, October 1-7
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, October 9
