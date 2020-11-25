China, Here Are Your 2021 Public Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, dear readers! And no, we aren’t talking about Christmas, we’re talking about the release of the 2021 public holiday schedule (aka holiday planning time).

The official holiday schedule for next year was released by the General Office of the State Council on Wednesday. This is not a drill!

Now, without further ado, here are your 2021 public holidays...



January

New Years Day

Date: Friday, January 1

Day(s) off: Friday-Sunday, January 1-3

No Adjusted Working Days

February



Chinese New Year (otherwise known as ‘Spring Festival’)

Date: Friday, February 12

Day(s) off: Thursday-Wednesday, February 11-17

Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, February 7 and Saturday, February 20

April



Tomb Sweeping Festival (otherwise known as ‘Qingming’)



Date: Sunday, April 4

Days off: Saturday-Monday, April 3-5

Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, April 25

May



Date: Saturday, May 1

Days off: Saturday-Wednesday, May 1-5,

Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, May 8

June



Date: Monday, June 14

Days off: Saturday-Monday, June 12-14

No Adjusted Working Days

September



Date: Tuesday, September 21

Days off: Sunday-Tuesday, September 19-21

Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 26

October



National Day (‘Golden Week’) Holiday

Date: Friday, October 1

Days off: Friday-Thursday, October 1-7

Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, October 9

[Cover image via Unsplash]