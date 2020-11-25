  1. home
China, Here Are Your 2021 Public Holidays

By That's, November 25, 2020

0 0

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, dear readers! And no, we aren’t talking about Christmas, we’re talking about the release of the 2021 public holiday schedule (aka holiday planning time).

The official holiday schedule for next year was released by the General Office of the State Council on Wednesday. This is not a drill!

Now, without further ado, here are your 2021 public holidays...

January

New Years Day 

Date: Friday, January 1
Day(s) off: Friday-Sunday, January 1-3 
No Adjusted Working Days

February

Chinese New Year (otherwise known as ‘Spring Festival’)

Date: Friday, February 12
Day(s) off: Thursday-Wednesday, February 11-17
Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, February 7 and Saturday, February 20

April 

Tomb Sweeping Festival (otherwise known as ‘Qingming’)

Date: Sunday, April 4
Days off: Saturday-Monday, April 3-5
Adjusted Working Day(s): Sunday, April 25

May

May Day

Date: Saturday, May 1
Days off: Saturday-Wednesday, May 1-5, 
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, May 8

June

Dragon Boat Festival

Date: Monday, June 14
Days off: Saturday-Monday, June 12-14
No Adjusted Working Days

September 

Mid-Autumn Festival 

Date: Tuesday, September 21
Days off: Sunday-Tuesday, September 19-21
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 26

October

National Day (‘Golden Week’) Holiday 

Date: Friday, October 1
Days off: Friday-Thursday, October 1-7
Adjusted Working Day(s): Saturday, October 9

[Cover image via Unsplash]

