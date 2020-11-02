  1. home
  2. Articles

Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

By That's, November 2, 2020

0 0

While still largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Macao’s gaming industry reported a rebound in revenue in October, according to the special administrative region (SAR)’s gaming industry watchdog.

Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said that gaming industry revenue in Macao tripled month-on-month in October, however, revenue was still down 73% year-on-year.

In the first 10 months of 2020, Macao’s accumulated gaming revenue reached USD5.75 billion, an 81.4% decrease year-on-year.

In late September, Chinese mainland authorities resumed the issuance of travel permits to the Macao for mainland tourists. Ferry services between Macao and Guangdong have also resumed in September.

READ MORE: Shenzhen-Macao Ferry Service Resumes

According to Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the SAR had 41 casinos owned by six gaming operators at the end of September. Full-time employees in the gaming industry account for more than 14% of Macao’s total workforce, as cited by Macao News.

In July of this year, Macao saw around 2,000 daily visitors on average. That figure has risen substantially in recent months, as the Macao Government Tourism Office said the SAR’s current visitor tally is around 20,000 daily.

In 2019, Macao saw around 108,000 daily visitors on average.

READ MORE: Gambling Revenue in Macao Nosedives Due to Low Visitor Turnout

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Macao Gambling casino Economy Covid-19

more news

China's Economy Expands 4.9% in the Third Quarter

China's Economy Expands 4.9% in the Third Quarter

The economy expanded faster than the second quarter, but fell short of expected growth of 5.2% in the third quarter.

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

The news has been heavily trending on Chinese social media, with nearly 400 million views and 220,000 comments on Weibo.

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

Hong Kong Rolls Out Another Free COVID-19 Testing Campaign

The HKSAR will offer free testing to all residents as social distancing measures are slowly eased.

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by December

Pressure is mounting on governments and vaccine makers to deliver a successful candidate.

New COVID-19 Measures as Schools Reopen This Fall

Officials in each district will facilitate the reopening for the fall semester.

Chinese Airlines Upgrade Meals as COVID-19 Cases Fall

Chicken or fish?

Supermarket Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Shenzhen

A staff member at Hema Supermarket (IBC Mall branch) in Shenzhen’s Luohu district and close contacts were diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

Gambling Revenue in Macao Nosedives Due to Low Visitor Turnout

Although quarantine restrictions in Macao are loosening, the world’s biggest casino hub still has a long road to recovery.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: When Andy Warhol Came to China

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - November 2020 Issues Out Now!

Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Singapore Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on Visitors from Chinese Mainland

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Race to the Finish: Shanghai Athletes' Insane Running Challenge

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

Taobao's 'Special Value' App is Selling Products for ¥1

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives