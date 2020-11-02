Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

While still largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Macao’s gaming industry reported a rebound in revenue in October, according to the special administrative region (SAR)’s gaming industry watchdog.

Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said that gaming industry revenue in Macao tripled month-on-month in October, however, revenue was still down 73% year-on-year.

In the first 10 months of 2020, Macao’s accumulated gaming revenue reached USD5.75 billion, an 81.4% decrease year-on-year.

In late September, Chinese mainland authorities resumed the issuance of travel permits to the Macao for mainland tourists. Ferry services between Macao and Guangdong have also resumed in September.

According to Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the SAR had 41 casinos owned by six gaming operators at the end of September. Full-time employees in the gaming industry account for more than 14% of Macao’s total workforce, as cited by Macao News.

In July of this year, Macao saw around 2,000 daily visitors on average. That figure has risen substantially in recent months, as the Macao Government Tourism Office said the SAR’s current visitor tally is around 20,000 daily.

In 2019, Macao saw around 108,000 daily visitors on average.

