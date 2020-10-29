  1. home
  2. Articles

Free Dessert for DiDi Riders Until Saturday

By Barnaby Lofton, October 29, 2020

0 0

Free food? We’re in. 

Starting today until October 31, those who ride with the English version of DiDi can redeem a free dessert (cookies, lollipops, cupcakes, drinks, etc.) courtesy of Kempinski Hotels. 

Here are the steps below: 

Screen-Shot-2020-10-29-at-8.55.29-AM.png
Image via DiDi

Seventeen cities are participating: Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changsha, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Huizhou, Dalian, Shenyang, Guiyang, Yinchuan and Taiyuan. For more details click here

If your DiDi app is in Chinese, to switch to the English version click the top left person icon > 设置 > 切换语言 > Pick English > 完成.

[Cover image via DiDi]

Didi Chuxing Dessert

more news

DiDi's Big Data Shows How People Traveled Over Labor Day Break

DiDi's Big Data Shows How People Traveled Over Labor Day Break

A brand new report from Didi reveals the latest travel trends over the five-day Labor Day holiday.

How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

How might mobility companies be better equipped for the next potential pandemic?

7 Biggest China News Stories of 2018

7 Biggest China News Stories of 2018

It's been a wild year in news.

China is World Leader for Unicorn Startups

The Hurun Research Institute released the first edition of its Hurun Global Unicorn List, which included 494 unicorns.

Didi Relaunches 'Hitch' Service One Year after Brutal Murders

Real-time location sharing, 24/7 safety line and more.

This City is for the Night Owls, According to Didi Stats

Which city is the most bumpin’?

Didi to Lower Rider Age Restriction from 18 to 16

Didi Chuxing announced its plans to lower its minimum passenger age from 18 to 16 years old, after receiving feedback from customers.

Didi Fires 300,000 Drivers After Multiple Murders Last Year

The safety measure is the latest in a series of steps that the company has taken to improve passenger security.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Michael Jackson Came to China

This Day in History: LA’s Forgotten ‘Wild West’ Chinese Massacre

Lorraine Lee of Inward on Wellness & Domestic Violence Awareness

25 Asian Fruits Ranked From Delicious to Disgusting: 11 to 25

Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Self-Driving Bus Pilots in Shenzhen

Self-Driving Bus Pilots in Shenzhen

Free Dessert for DiDi Riders Until Saturday

Free Dessert for DiDi Riders Until Saturday

This Week in History: When Andy Warhol Came to China

This Week in History: When Andy Warhol Came to China

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

UPDATE: Xinjiang's Asymptomatic Cases Rise to 164

UPDATE: Xinjiang's Asymptomatic Cases Rise to 164

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives