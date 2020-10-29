Free Dessert for DiDi Riders Until Saturday

Free food? We’re in.

Starting today until October 31, those who ride with the English version of DiDi can redeem a free dessert (cookies, lollipops, cupcakes, drinks, etc.) courtesy of Kempinski Hotels.

Here are the steps below:



Image via DiDi

Seventeen cities are participating: Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changsha, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Huizhou, Dalian, Shenyang, Guiyang, Yinchuan and Taiyuan. For more details click here.

If your DiDi app is in Chinese, to switch to the English version click the top left person icon > 设置 > 切换语言 > Pick English > 完成.

[Cover image via DiDi]