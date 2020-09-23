  1. home
  2. Articles

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

By That's, September 23, 2020

0 0

After a six-month hiatus, foreign nationals with valid residence permits will be allowed to return to the Chinese mainland.

The Department of Consular Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its official WeChat today that starting September 28 at midnight, foreign nationals with valid residence permits for “work, personal matters or reunion are allowed to enter China” without having to apply for new visas. 

Here’s an excerpt of the official announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Immigration Administration:

Effective from 0 am., 28 September 2020, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas. If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after 0 am., 28 March 2020, the holders may apply for relevant visas by presenting the expired residence permits and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders’ visit to China remains unchanged.

As usual, those entering China shall strictly abide by the Chinese regulations on epidemic prevention and control. 

The Chinese government notes that “other measures in the announcement issued on March 26 will continue to be implemented.” 

The announcement does not mention any other visa types i.e. Tourism, Business, etc. 

For those planning to return to China following the news, we regret to inform you that international flight prices are still sky high. 

We checked Trip.com and found that the cheapest ticket on October 2 from New York to Shanghai is currently around RMB50,000. 

So, be prepared to drop a lot of money if you’re looking to return sooner than later.

READ MORE: China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

[Cover image via Pixabay]

visas Coronavirus China border Covid-19

more news

China Reports Over 100 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

China Reports Over 100 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

The Chinese mainland reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, including 98 domestically transmitted and three imported.

China Confirms 68 COVID-19 Cases in One Day, Highest Since April

China Confirms 68 COVID-19 Cases in One Day, Highest Since April

Chinese health authorities reported 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest single day spike on the mainland since April.

Rising COVID-19 Cases in China Lead to Extensive Testing

Rising COVID-19 Cases in China Lead to Extensive Testing

With daily COVID-19 cases on the rise, health authorities are conducting comprehensive nucleic acid testing.

Kazakhstan Denies China's Claim of 'Unknown Pneumonia' Deadlier than COVID-19

Kazakhstan’s health ministry refutes the Chinese embassy’s claims of an ‘unknown pneumonia’ deadlier than coronavirus.

China Suspends Poultry Imports from US Over COVID-19 Fears

This week is chicken, last week was salmon.

COVID-19 Case on Very First German-Chartered Flight to China

This was the first German-chartered flight to China as the two countries begin restarting their economies.

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

China's travel restrictions for foreigners could actually last until October. Here's what we know so far.

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

On May 1, China and South Korea opened an ‘express channel’ to accommodate business executives working in key industries.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland – a Fun Family Mini-Break

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland – a Fun Family Mini-Break

This Watch from Bear Grylls and Luminox Is Now Available in China

This Watch from Bear Grylls and Luminox Is Now Available in China

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives