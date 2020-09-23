These Chinese Visa Holders Are Allowed Back into China

After a six-month hiatus, foreign nationals with valid residence permits will be allowed to return to the Chinese mainland.

The Department of Consular Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its official WeChat today that starting September 28 at midnight, foreign nationals with valid residence permits for “work, personal matters or reunion are allowed to enter China” without having to apply for new visas.

Here’s an excerpt of the official announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Immigration Administration:

Effective from 0 am., 28 September 2020, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas. If the above three categories of residence permits held by foreign nationals expired after 0 am., 28 March 2020, the holders may apply for relevant visas by presenting the expired residence permits and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders’ visit to China remains unchanged.

As usual, those entering China shall strictly abide by the Chinese regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

The Chinese government notes that “other measures in the announcement issued on March 26 will continue to be implemented.”

The announcement does not mention any other visa types i.e. Tourism, Business, etc.

For those planning to return to China following the news, we regret to inform you that international flight prices are still sky high.

We checked Trip.com and found that the cheapest ticket on October 2 from New York to Shanghai is currently around RMB50,000.

So, be prepared to drop a lot of money if you’re looking to return sooner than later.

