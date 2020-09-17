The App to Help You Drive in China

Ever thought about driving in China? If not, we understand entirely, having witnessed some pretty remarkable things on the roads (and not good things). But if you enjoy a good adventure and would like to see parts of the Middle Kingdom harder to access via train or plane, a car is your best bet.

The first step to driving in China is to get a Chinese driver’s license, which is a relatively easy task if you have a valid driver’s license from your home country. Laowaidrive is a free education app that helps prepare foreign nationals for the driver’s test required in China for those with valid licenses from overseas.

The app offers users a practice exam in nine different languages. In addition, it also gives you a breakdown of how to register for the exam as well as offering applicants a service to get their documents translated and notarized.

Even if you don’t have any intention on renting or buying a vehicle, having a license can come in handy in case your friend suffers an allergic reaction while on the highway to Hunan. Laowaidrive will help save you in that more-common-than-you-think situation.

Laowaidrive is available for iOS and Android users.

[Cover image via Unsplash]