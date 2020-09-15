'Mulan' Flops During Opening Weekend in China

The highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan had a poor showing during its opening weekend in China.

According to the studio, the movie brought in an estimated USD23.2 million, as cited by CNN. The film budget totaled an estimated USD200 million.

The lackluster performance has been partially attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese theaters still limiting capacity.

While the film has been viewed as controversial by some folks overseas, with netizens calling to boycott the movie on Twitter, Mulan apparently also failed to resonate with Chinese audiences.

State-run newspaper Global Times wrote, “the film received a cold shoulder due to its self-righteous depiction,” and Chinese film critic Shi Wenxue noted that Mulan was not portrayed accurately, which could explain the poor box office performance.

Many critics have instead recommended the 2009 Chinese film Mulan: Rise of a Warrior, which won multiple awards.

