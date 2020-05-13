Wuhan Testing All 11 Million Residents Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Just weeks after loosening lockdown measures in Wuhan, authorities in the COVID-19 epicenter city have announced they’ll conduct full-scale testing of all residents amid a handful of newly detected cases.

All residents of Wuhan will be required to take a nucleic acid test as part of pandemic prevention and control efforts. The mass-scale tests will take place over the next 10 days.

The citywide testing campaign comes amid reports of six new COVID-19 cases in Hubei province’s capital city over the weekend. The cluster of cases were detected in the same residential compound, which previously had 20 confirmed infections. Up until this weekend, Hubei had reported no new novel coronavirus infections in 35 days.

Officials suggested the new group of cases could be linked to the residential community’s previous outbreak.

Meanwhile, another Chinese city is resuming lockdown measures.

Authorities in Shulan, a city of 630,000 people located in Jilin province, reclassified the city as “high-risk” after confirming 12 new cases in just three days.

Upgrading the emergency response from “low-risk” means Shulan’s residential communities will be put back under lockdown. Meanwhile, schools will be closed and gatherings will be prohibited.

