Apple iPhone Sales Up 400% in China Last Month

Apple shipped about 2.5 million iPhones in China last month, marking a 400% increase compared to figures in February, Reuters reports.

As China’s economy started to open up in March, Apple experienced the uptick after selling only 494,000 units in February. By mid-March, the Cupertino-based tech giant had reopened all 42 of its stores in China, which evidently played a role in boosting sales for the month.

Despite Apple stores reopening in the PRC, some are still skeptical to pay a visit given the ‘new normal’ of social distancing and heightened hygienic practices. To address these concerns, Apple – along with Chinese competitor Huawei – have stuck deals with delivery firms to offer phone deliveries and trade-in services straight to consumers’ doors.

CNBC reported that Apple has teamed up with JD.com to offer customers a trade-in service that can be completed right at the welcome mat. The program includes iPhones, as well as the latest iPad Pro and Macbook Air. Huawei joined forces with Meituan to deliver the new P40, which was released on April 8, to customers’ homes in as little as 30 minutes.

