China Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since Outbreak

By Ned Kelly, April 8, 2020

For the first time since Chinese health authorities started publishing COVID-19 figures in January, the country reported that no coronavirus deaths occurred on Monday, reports Shine

Two deaths were, however, reported to have occurred on Tuesday – one in Shanghai and the other in Hubei province. A day without deaths is nonetheless being hailed as a milestone in the country, which has now suffered 3,333 confirmed deaths since the outbreak begun. 

The news also came as authorities lifted travel curbs from Wuhan – considered ground zero of the pandemic – after 76 days. It is estimated some 55,000 passengers will leave Wuhan for various destinations today. 

READ MORE: China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Seventeen trains, including 13 high-speed trains, are scheduled to travel from Wuhan to Shanghai alone, while 40% leaving the city are heading to the Pearl River Delta region, according to the China Wuhan Railway Group.

On Tuesday, there were reports of 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland, of which 59 were imported, accounting for 95% of new cases. The trend has led to China stepping up measures to prevent COVID-19 cases being imported through land borders and ports, the government said on Monday.

[Cover Image via NIAID-RML]

Coronavirus Wuhan

more news

