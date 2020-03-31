  1. home
  2. Articles

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

By Ryan Gandolfo, March 31, 2020

0 0

China’s annual college entrance exam, known as the gaokao, has been delayed one month, according to an announcement by China’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

The test period will start on July 7 at 9am and finish the next day at 5pm. In previous years, the gaokao generally took place around the first week of June. In February, the ministry said it would determine whether the national college entrance exam would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Party Central Committee and State Council agreed on pushing back the nationwide test date, while allowing Hubei province and Beijing to propose exam dates for their regions and publish their schedule pending approval from the ministry.

This year, more than 10.7 million high-school students will sit the gaokao, according to China Daily

READ MORE: 30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

It’s arguably a much better time to be entering college than leaving it given the current public health crisis. This year, 8.74 million college students are expected to graduate, an increase of 400,000 year-on-year, Xinhua reports. The employment situation is expected to be “complicated and severe” during the first half of the year, according to Wang Hui, an official from the Ministry of Education. Wang expressed that the ministry will establish an online job market and promote online interviews, among other measures.

China’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2% in February, indicating that around 5 million workers lost their jobs during the first two months of 2020. The figures provided by the National Bureau of Statistics only focus on the PRC’s urban regions.

READ MORE: China’s Unemployment Rate Up Nearly 20% in First Two Months of 2020

[Cover image via Sina]

Gaokao china Exams

more news

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

The man may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, as he 'smelled of alcohol,' according to one eyewitness.

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Sentiment towards non-Chinese nationals in the PRC has taken a hit as nations outside China struggle with COVID-19.

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Consumption of digital music in China is growing rapidly. But does this growth come at a loss for the live music industry?

China Drastically Cuts International Flights to Curb COVID-19

Inbound and outbound flights will face the same restrictions.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

Foreign nationals with Chinese visas and residence permits will temporarily not be allowed to enter the country.

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Among the cases of Chinese nationals, 40% are students returning from studying abroad.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

Asia's Largest Plastic Surgery Hospital is in China, We Paid a Visit

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

11 Asian-themed Accessories For Foodies

11 Asian-themed Accessories For Foodies

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.