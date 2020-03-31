  1. home
Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

By Matthew Bossons, March 31, 2020

Authorities in Xi’an have decided to deport a foreign man for causing a public disturbance after he refused to wear a mask and engaged in a dramatic, profanity-laced meltdown.

A video of the episode – which occurred on March 29 – was widely circulated on Chinese social media yesterday. In the footage, the maskless man can be heard shouting “mother*****s’ before throwing his phone against a glass wall.

According to a Weibo post from the local Public Security Bureau in Xi’an’s Yanta district, the man was attempting to enter the residential building that he was living in and he refused to comply with building management personnel when he was asked to wear a mask.

The meltdown has netted the man “administrative penalties” and he has been told he needs to leave the country by an assigned date. It is unclear what date he needs to leave by. The man has not been publicly identified, but the Daily Mail reported that he originally hails from Morocco.

Numerous reports have mentioned that the man may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, as he “smelled of alcohol,” according to one eyewitness.

The incident comes amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment in China, with many Chinese people associating outsiders with the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country. Last week, the PRC announced that it would temporarily shut its doors to non-citizens.

