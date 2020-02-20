  1. home
  2. Articles

While Online Gaming Booms, Coronavirus Releases are Educating Players

By Bryan Grogan, February 20, 2020

0 0

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China forcing people to stay indoors, online films, concerts and video games are keeping people entertained during the crisis. Notably, a report outlining the impact of the outbreak of video gaming industries by Asian gaming trend website Niko Partners found that the coronavirus has had a positive impact on mobile, PC and console gaming, but has made things difficult for internet cafes and esports tournaments, as well as the approval schedule for new games. 

Tencent Esports announced that its Honor of Kings tournament would not be played in a studio, but rather online in order to avoid the large congregations. Meanwhile, the Overwatch league canceled events in Hangzhou, Shanghai and Guangzhou set for February and March, moving them to Seoul, South Korea instead. 

In more positive news, 13 of the top 20 games for January on Steam were made by Asian developers. Of those, two are China-made games: Sands of Salzaar, made by Han-Squirrel Studio, and Paranormal HK, made by Ghostpie Studio. 

Newly released games are taking on themes of the coronavirus, as a means to educating players. Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst for Niko Partners, tweeted out a foursome of games that are based around themes of the fighting viral monsters and maintaining hygiene, playable through a variety of platforms:

  1. Battle of Pathogens – players are tasked with slicing and destroying falling pathogens

  2. Eradicate the Bacteria – a puzzle game with 40 levels, with gamers tasked with solving each scenario to move on

  3. People's War: Mobilize Against the Epidemic – a quiz-like game where players are asked questions and need to give the correct answer

  4. Retrograde – an interactive game telling stories of people living in Wuhan during the outbreak. The game was created in just 15 days

202002/Screen-Shot-2020-02-20-at-12_32_47-PM.png
Screengrab via @ZhugeEX/Twitter

Similarly, while films like Contagion have been trending on online streaming sites like Youku, pandemic-based games like Plague Inc. have become popular with gamers in the US and China. The creators of that game, Ndemic Creation released a statement about the game's current popularity, saying: "The Coronavirus outbreak in China is deeply concerning and we’ve received a lot of questions from players and the media... However, please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities."

Themes surrounding the coronavirus are inspiring gamers in other areas. According to a report by Abacus, Minecraft players are recreating the swiftly-built Wuhan hospitals Huoshenshan and Leishenshan online. A video of the process was released by a group called Ancient Stone (上古之石) and is available over on Bilibili.

READ MORE: 5 Chinese Online Games to Get Hyped for in 2020

[Cover image via Bilibili]

Chinese video games Video Games Coronavirus

more news

5 Chinese Online Games to Get Hyped for in 2020

5 Chinese Online Games to Get Hyped for in 2020

We highlight five games that we think will prove to be smash hits online in 2020.

Here's How You Can Win Tickets to the China NBA Games

Here's How You Can Win Tickets to the China NBA Games

Next month, the National Basketball Association is returning to China.

This Music Video Is an Ode to Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen in Love with China

This Music Video Is an Ode to Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen in Love with China

We recently caught up with the man behind the project to chat about his newest song and the challenges of creating music that bridges cultures.

Stunning Video Series Shows DJs Performing on Shanghai Rooftops

Ever wondered what a concert set on the rooftops above the super-huge metropolitan expanse of Shanghai looks like?

This 'Avengers' Fan Video is Going Viral in China

Highlights of the fan fiction video include Captain America taking a rip on a motorized scooter.

The Mamahuhu Crew Dishes out Ruthless 'Burns' in this New Video

The latest video from Shanghai comedy group Mamahuhu.

Tencent Bringing 'Game of Thrones' Video Game to China

The mythical land of Westeros will soon arrive on phone screens in the very real land of China.

Higher Brothers Just Dropped A New Music Video and Album Release Date

...and they're goin' old school with it.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

While Online Gaming Booms, Coronavirus Releases are Educating Players

While Online Gaming Booms, Coronavirus Releases are Educating Players

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.