Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

By Matthew Bossons, February 8, 2020

This article is a part of our Appetite for Destruction feature, a series of interviews conducted by That's staff to examine the impact of the novel coronavirus on China's food and beverage industry.

Tedd Park – Shanghai

General Manager at JUJU

Originally hailing from the southern portion of the Korean Peninsula, Tedd Park has spent the past decade in China and has worked in prestigious restaurants in both Shanghai and Guangzhou. Here, Park shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene:

What measures has your business taken to mitigate the damage caused by the prolonged CNY holiday and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak?
Up until now, there’s not much we can do but pray, since we don’t open until February 10. We are preparing training about the coronavirus for staff and have prepared masks, disposable cutlery and sanitizer for guests to make them feel safe and comfortable when they come to our restaurant. [We’ve also implemented] some attractive promotions as well.

Have you experienced similar challenges previously, while working in the F&B industry?
I’ve seen MERS in Seoul and several unpleasant accidents for the F&B industry in Shanghai. I’ve also been through extreme weather seasons in different cities in China, but I don’t think I can say it compares. This is because, when these things happened, usually people were still in town, so they still needed to find a place to go for a meal. This time, people were already away for Chinese New Year, so they are not coming back.

Do you think the outbreak, containment measures and prolonged holiday will result in lasting damage to the F&B scene in Shanghai?
For sure, through this dark age some will make it and some won’t, because of rent and labor costs. I think there should be some support, either from the government or the landlords. The F&B industry will need a lot of support.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

[Cover image via Tedd Park]

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Cong Huanhuan hails from Harbin and has been working in the F&B industry for 15 years, the past eight of which she has spent in Shenzhen.

Restaurants Were Packed Again Once SARS Was Over: Michelle Garnaut

Michelle Garnaut opened her first restaurant in China in 1989 with M at the Fringe in Hong Kong.

Beijing F&B Could Take 6 Months to Recover from Coronavirus: Ignace Lecleir

Ignace Lecleir runs the TRB Hospitality Group, which consists of four restaurants: TRB Hutong, TRB Forbidden City, Hulu by TRB and Merci French Food TRB.

Shanghai F&B Scene in 'Hibernation' Due to Coronavirus: Logan R. Brouse

Brouse shares his thoughts on the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the Shanghai F&B scene.

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

Nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery.

Rob Turnbull Talks Coronavirus Impact on Guangzhou's F&B Industry

Rob Turnbull has spent the past 15 years living in Guangzhou, where he has become a well-known figure in the F&B scene.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

How are bars, cafes and restaurants in China holding up amid the coronavirus outbreak?

F&B Shops Need Customer Support for Coronavirus Recovery: Zhuhai's Mark Clayton

Mark Clayton has been living in China for 15 years and is the proprietor of popular Zhuhai hangout The London Lounge Bar & Restaurant.

12 China F&B Insiders Assess the Coronavirus Crisis Impact

Trusted Locations Will Recover Fastest After Coronavirus: Cong Huanhuan

Big Spending Followed SARS, Stay Optimistic: Guangzhou's Wayne Shen

Tristan Sapp on How Coronavirus is Hurting F&B in the Greater Bay Area

Government Should Offer Support Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Tedd Park

