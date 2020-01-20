  1. home
  2. Articles

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

By Matthew Bossons, January 20, 2020

1 0

If the novel coronavirus that has been spreading in China has you spooked, you’re not alone. Concerned about the new respiratory illness (and admittedly a tiny bit worried about catching it), we took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.

The Symptoms

coughing.jpg
Image via Pixabay

Before we get to preventative measures, let’s nail down the symptoms. According to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, patients from the most recently confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have experienced coughing, chest pains, difficulty breathing and a fever. These cases were confirmed in Wuhan on January 18-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes on its website that Chinese authorities have additionally listed pneumonia as a symptom of the virus.

What is a Coronavirus?

MERS_Coronavirus_Particles.jpg
Vero E6 cells stricken with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus. Image via Wikimedia

According to the US CDC, there are four main coronavirus subgroups: alpha, beta, gamma and delta. Since we aren’t medical professionals, we are going to default to the enlightened folks at the CDC for more detail:

“Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world. Seven different coronaviruses, that scientists know of, can infect people and make them sick. Some human coronaviruses were identified many years ago and some have been identified recently. Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide. Two newer human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, have been known to frequently cause severe illness.”

Coronaviruses were first discovered back in the mid-1960s and are named for their ‘crown-like spikes,’ according to the CDC. The seven currently identified coronaviruses are: 229E, NL63, OC43, HKU1, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV and the recently discovered 2019 Novel Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.   

How does the New Coronavirus Spread?

fish-market.jpg
The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, Hubei province, the illness’ alleged point of origin. Image via @广西新闻频道/Weibo

Unfortunately, how the disease is spread is currently unknown and researchers are working anxiously to provide an answer. The World Health Organization has reported that human-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out and it is still unclear which species of animal acted as the virus’ ‘reservoir’ at the Huanan Seafood Market (the illness’ alleged point of origin in Wuhan).

At present, there have been no reports of medical personnel being infected while treating people suffering from the new coronavirus, which would lead us to suspect that – if the disease is spreading human-to-human – it isn’t super contagious.

READ MORE: New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

How Can You Stay Protected?

washing-hands.jpg
Image via Pixabay

Again, since not a lot is known about how the virus is spread, it is difficult to offer specific measures that concerned people in China, Asia and beyond can take to avoid infection. However, here are some general tips from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission:

  • Pay close attention to your personal hygiene (wash your hands, etc.)

  • Ensure that spaces that you are residing in have good indoor ventilation

  • Exercise regularly to maintain good physical health

  • Avoid large crowds if possible (this one might be a tad difficult if you live in any of China’s major cities or are traveling for Spring Festival)

  • Wear a mask if you are sick – or in the proximity of someone who has a cough – to avoid the spread of germs

  • Cover your mouth and nose if you are going to cough or sneeze, ideally with a paper towel (although the inside of your elbow will work in a pinch)

  • Seek medical attention as soon as you experience a fever, cough or other symptoms related to the new coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) additionally suggests the following:

  • Thoroughly cook meat and eggs

  • Avoid unprotected contact with live wild and farm animals

Of course, the other basics also apply: Eat healthy, don’t smoke and avoid making out with sick people.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Coronavirus Disease Control and Prevention Diseases

more news

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.

One Confirmed Dead in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

One Confirmed Dead in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

The deceased patient, a 61-year-old man, died on Thursday night of severe pneumonia.

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

The pneumonia outbreak has yet to be identified, however the health commission has ruled out a link to SARS.

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

Three of the cases are reported in critically ill while the rest are in a stable condition.

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

The 69-year-old patient was also from Wuhan.

US FedEx Pilot Detained in Guangzhou for Carrying Air Gun Ammo

The American FedEx pilot was detained after customs officials allegedly discovered 681 air gun pellets in his checked baggage.

Guangdong Sees Nearly 700% rise in Dengue Fever Cases in 2019

Guangdong’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has initiated a campaign to prevent and combat dengue fever.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Chinese People Give Red Envelopes

How to Post Your Event on Thatsmags.com and That's App

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

7 Bizarre Things to Expect at Your Annual Office CNY Banquet

How to Post Your Venue on Thatsmags.com and That's App

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

A Beginner's Travel Guide to Vietnam (If You Are Short on Time)

A Beginner's Travel Guide to Vietnam (If You Are Short on Time)

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.