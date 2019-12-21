  1. home
Unravel (the podcast!): Better With Time

By That's Shanghai, December 21, 2019

The first season of Unravel (the podcast!) is coming to an end. We’re going to be re-publishing each of the episodes in their first season so that you can catch up on all of the fantastic, moving, funny stories that the folks behind the storytelling platform have brought together in past few months. 

The eighth and final episode in the first series is called ‘Better With Time,’ an episode in which guest speaker Carms Malvone, a 79-year-old, talks through her riveting life story and how she found her real self late in life. 

Here’s a quick episode synopsis from Unravel

Things didn’t exactly go according to Carms Malvone’s plans, but plans change and now Carms would have to change too. At 79, she is one of our sagest storytellers to date, hitting the Unravel stage with a splash when she shared her story at our August 2019 ‘Natural’ show.  Carms shared an inspirational tale of loss, redemption, and reinvention - of discovering the ‘real’ her after all these years. We hope you enjoy the wit and wise words of our final storyteller on our season finale. 

Listen below. (Outside of China? Click here to listen):

Jan 11: Unravel Your Story Workshop

Unravel are also holding a workshop that will teach would-be storytellers about idea generation, free writing, and small group workshopping, with participants able to leave with a strong understanding of the fundamentals of storytelling. 

1596750123.jpg
Flyer courtesy of promoter

Jan 11, 10am-1pm; RMB398 early bird, RMB448 normal price. ITConsultis. See event listing. Scan the QR code to book tickets to the workshop 

[Cover image by Alejandro Scott]

