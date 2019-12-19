4 Home Gadgets to Make Your Life Easier

Overwhelmed by all the clutter at home? Here are four homeware items that will make it easier to get organized. Plus, they’re on sale right now!

RMB180 | (Was RMB199, now 10% off)

This eye-catching two-tiered tray is the perfect home gadget to display your earrings, rings and other accessories. You can use the upper tray for smaller accessories, and lower tray to store larger items like glasses and bracelets. Shaped like two stacked dishes, this jewelry holder fits perfectly on dressing tables and bathroom countertops.

RMB261 | (Was RMB289, now 10% off)

If you prefer classic-style jewerly holders, then this is the perfect item for you. This product has three sliding linen-lined wood jewelry trays in a walnut finish, held together by a black metal frame and wooden handle. This stacked jewelry tray gives you plenty of space to store your accessories!

RMB117 | (Was RMB129, now 10% off)

You always need a good-quality paper towel holder on your kitchen countertop. The Pulse paper towel holder has a crossed-shaped base in a copper finish. There are also four rubber soles at the bottom of the holder to protect your countertop from scratching.

RMB162 | (Was RMB179, now up to 10% off)

The Umbra orchid jewelry tree is brilliantly designed to keep your favorite necklaces and earrings separate so they don’t create a massive metal tangle in your jewelry drawer. This artistic accessory is made for you to display your finer pieces of jewelry. So stop throwing your necklaces haphazardly onto your desk, nightstand or into your makeup bag and instead place them on this gorgeous orchid-shaped jewelry tree to keep them oh-so-organized!

Established in 1979, Umbra Studio is a Canadian brand devoted to developing creative homeware products. Along with its independent designers, Umbra strives to focus on the details and create intelligently-designed interior items that represent the perfect blend of practicality and aesthetics.

