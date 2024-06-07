Spectacular Circus Show 'Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai'

Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, they explore the culture, charm and traditions of the city, encountering mesmerizing acrobatic artforms that originate from the history, culture and modern lives of Shanghai. The result is a series of vivid scenes featuring the spirit of China and the soul of Shanghai.

"It was time to polish this cultural brand of Shanghai and create a new acrobatic show for today's audience from home and abroad," explains Yu Yigang, director of Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe. "It is a show in which you not only see breathtaking stunts but also experience the unique culture of Shanghai and China."



"Shanghai is an extraordinary city where the past, the present and the future converge and keep generating new experiences," adds Alain M. Pacherie, of the French Phoenix Circus and director of Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai.

"We wish to explore the kaleidoscopic colors of the city, just like the spectacular reflection of the city on the street after the rain."

Fans of the first season of Era, which attracted more than 5 million visitors over its 15-year run, will also be happy to hear they retain some of the classic attractions too, such as the bowl balancing act and thrilling, white-knuckle motorbike ball finale.



Tickets

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 4pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-1,080. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

[All images courtesy of Era]



