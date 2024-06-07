  1. home
Only 2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

By Sophie Steiner, June 7, 2024

Yesterday, the 2024 edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was announced at the Wynn Las Vegas, and just two Greater China-based restaurants made the cut. 

WechatIMG1897.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

WechatIMG1896.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The most exciting news of the evening, Disfrutar in Barcelona took home the big win as the top restaurant in the world, the brainchild of the ‘three amigos’ Oriel Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas. Meaning 'to enjoy' in Spanish, Disfrutar is just that in a dining experience and more, combining whimsical dishes, playful dish presentation, and top-notch service – a recipe for success that has been honed during its decade long journey since opening in December 2014. 

WechatIMG1900.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Closer to home, we are happy to report that the best restaurant in Greater China (and the winner of the Highest New Entry Award) serves Chinese food, at Wing in Hong Kong. 

What grew out of an invite-only, midnight supper test kitchen at chef and owner Vicky Cheng’s debut Hong Kong venue, Vea, became his “boundary-less” Chinese fine dining establishment, Wing, located just one floor below. With a 20-year background in French fine dining, Cheng never planned to open a Chinese restaurant. But after returning to his birthplace of Hong Kong, he found himself gravitating towards local tastes. 

Wing’s fare serves as an homage to the Eight Great Chinese cuisines, innovatively respecting tradition through a “no-rules,” contemporary interpretation. Drawing inspiration from Cheng’s Chinese name, Wing represents hope and perseverance – sentiments that reflect his pride for China’s heritage coupled with a desire to share the untold stories of its abundant culinary history; an expedition diners traverse with the restaurant’s expansive 80-dish menu. 

WechatIMG1899.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Winner of the 2024 Asia’s 50 Best Icon Award, Hong Kong chef and restaurateur Danny Yip saw his venue, The Chairman, snag the No. 26 spot on the list this year as well as the Highest Climber Award. 

Under his direction, The Chairman became the first Chinese restaurant to be crowned No.1 on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2021, while concurrently becoming the first Chinese restaurant to reach the top 10 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking — a noteworthy achievement for a family-style Cantonese establishment offering an alternative to elaborate tasting menus.

restaur.jpeg

Before we reveal the full list, a little background (assuming you haven’t skipped ahead already). It’s compiled based on anonymous voting by the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of 1,080 food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and culinary experts across 27 regions.

Now — the moment you’ve been waiting for — here’s the full World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list:

WechatIMG1898.jpeg

The 51-100 list of restaurants helps to shine broader light on even more deserving establishments across the globe, inspiring budding gourmets to widen their scope of restaurants to consider for future dining plans. 

This year’s 51-100 list spans 23 territories across six continents, with 12 new entries from 11 different cities. 

Here’s the full list of 51-100 World's 50 Best Restaurant winners:

The-Worlds-50-Best-Restaurants-Announces-the-51-100-List-for-2024.jpeg

Other Award Winners include: 

  • Best Female Chef: Janaína Torres of A Casa de Porco in São Paulo

  • Champions of Change: João Diamante of Diamantes na Cozinha in Rio de Janeiro; Caroline Caporossi and Jessica Rosval of Roots in Modena

  • One to Watch: Kato in Los Angeles

  • Chef’s Choice Award: Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura of Maido in Lima

  • Icon Award: Neil Perry of Margaret in Sydney

  • Best Sommelier: Pablo Rivera of Don Julio in Buenos Aires

  • Best Pastry Chef: Nina Métayer in Paris

  • Sustainable Restaurant Award: Nobelhart & Schmutzig in Berlin

  • Art of Hospitality Award: Pléntitude in Paris

  • Highest New Entry: Wing in Hong Kong

  • Highest Climber Award: The Chairman in Hong Kong

So there you have it — time to start planning your future travel accordingly, zig-zagging across the globe to visit as many of the establishments as your stomach will allow.

World's 50 Best Lists World's 50 Best Restaurants

