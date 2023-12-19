Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Universal Bund Bay presents diners with exquisite Cantonese cuisine that combines traditional flavors with modern inspiration, all within an atmosphere of European-style romance. Executive Chef Jian who born in Hong Kong, entered the culinary world at the age of 14 and apprenticed under Chef Luo An, the executive chef of the renowned Fulum Group. With 60 years of rich culinary experience, Chef Jian skillfully conveys the beauty of seasonal ingredients through his superior Cantonese cooking techniques. Continuously learning and exploring, he blends traditional Cantonese cuisine with modern culinary techniques, creating a unique style that adds novel flavors and styles to the dishes, thereby inheriting and developing Guangdong's culinary culture.

Chef Jian has received numerous awards, including the Michelin one-star accolade for the Hong Kong City Garden Hotel in 2008. Since Shanghai was included in the Michelin Guide in 2016, the restaurant under his leadership has consistently achieved a two-star rating for seven consecutive years.

Despite being in his twilight years, Chef Jian’s culinary skills remain sharp as ever, as demonstrated in the new menu he has crafted for Universal Bund Bay. Combining classic traditional Cantonese techniques with high-quality ingredients from Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Chef Jian's carefully selected premium seafood and dried delicacies, the menu promises an elegant and flavorful dining experience that satisfies the discerning taste of high-quality diners.

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken:



Signature dish with traditional hand-hung cooking, using specially raised Fengzhong Phoenix chicken for crispy skin and tender meat.

Preserved Meat Rice Pig:



Classic dish featuring boneless cured Hainan small fragrant pig and five-grain glutinous rice, delivering layers of flavor.

Summer Fruit Char Siu:

Elevated char siu using Iberian acorn-fed pork, marinated with traditional techniques, and roasted for a unique fragrance.

Ginger Goose Palm:



Shantou Chenghai goose palm with Maoming Sand Ginger, offering rich flavor and chewy texture.

Soups

Partridge Soup:

Refined soup with 5-month-old partridge, fish maw, and wood ear slow-cooked for a delicate, aromatic experience







Distinguished Selections

Shark's Fin Spring Roll:

Airy and crispy spring roll filled with fried crab meat and shark's fin.

Hot Dishes

Steamed White Pomfret:

Cantonese-style olive-steamed Xiangshan white pomfret, showcasing rich aroma and fresh taste.

Prosperous Prawns:

Classic Cantonese dish with rich king prawns, using homemade fried garlic for a less oily, flavorful experience.

Emperor Crab Delights:

Australian emperor crab served two ways: steamed with flower carving egg and money box style with marinated pork fat.

Flower Glue Turtle Stew:

Dongting Lake soft-shelled turtle stewed with flower glue, resulting in a soft, aromatic, and rich taste.

Blackspot Snail:

Quickly stir-fried Chaozhou blackspot snails, preserving their crisp sweetness.

XO Sauce Scallop:

Pan-fried scallops and shrimp paste with homemade XO sauce, a rare traditional Cantonese dish.

Sweet and Sour Wagyu:

M9 Wagyu sweet and sour beef with fresh grape vinegar for a crispy exterior and tender interior.

Fish Soup with Gourd and Ear:

Traditional fish soup with angle gourd, delivering a fresh and fragrant experience.

Desserts

Swallow's Nest Almond Tea:

Fulum's secret recipe almond tea with Indonesian swallow's nest for a rich and nostalgic flavor.

Dim Sum:

Black Pig Char Siu Pastry:

Crispy dim sum featuring black pig char siu wrapped in a special pastry for a delightful delicacy.

[All images Universal Bund Bay





