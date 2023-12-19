  1. home
  2. Articles

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

By That's, December 19, 2023

0 0

WechatIMG160-1.jpg

Universal Bund Bay presents diners with exquisite Cantonese cuisine that combines traditional flavors with modern inspiration, all within an atmosphere of European-style romance. Executive Chef Jian who born in Hong Kong, entered the culinary world at the age of 14 and apprenticed under Chef Luo An, the executive chef of the renowned Fulum Group. With 60 years of rich culinary experience, Chef Jian skillfully conveys the beauty of seasonal ingredients through his superior Cantonese cooking techniques. Continuously learning and exploring, he blends traditional Cantonese cuisine with modern culinary techniques, creating a unique style that adds novel flavors and styles to the dishes, thereby inheriting and developing Guangdong's culinary culture.

WechatIMG171.jpg

WechatIMG158-1.jpg

WechatIMG169.jpeg

Chef Jian has received numerous awards, including the Michelin one-star accolade for the Hong Kong City Garden Hotel in 2008. Since Shanghai was included in the Michelin Guide in 2016, the restaurant under his leadership has consistently achieved a two-star rating for seven consecutive years.

WechatIMG165.jpg

Despite being in his twilight years, Chef Jian’s culinary skills remain sharp as ever, as demonstrated in the new menu he has crafted for Universal Bund Bay. Combining classic traditional Cantonese techniques with high-quality ingredients from Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Chef Jian's carefully selected premium seafood and dried delicacies, the menu promises an elegant and flavorful dining experience that satisfies the discerning taste of high-quality diners.

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken:

Signature dish with traditional hand-hung cooking, using specially raised Fengzhong Phoenix chicken for crispy skin and tender meat.

WechatIMG164.jpg      

Preserved Meat Rice Pig:

Classic dish featuring boneless cured Hainan small fragrant pig and five-grain glutinous rice, delivering layers of flavor.

WechatIMG167.jpg

Summer Fruit Char Siu: 

Elevated char siu using Iberian acorn-fed pork, marinated with traditional techniques, and roasted for a unique fragrance.

WechatIMG159-1.jpg

Ginger Goose Palm: 

Shantou Chenghai goose palm with Maoming Sand Ginger, offering rich flavor and chewy texture.

Screenshot-2023-12-19-at-2.21.09-AM.jpg

Soups

Partridge Soup:

Refined soup with 5-month-old partridge, fish maw, and wood ear slow-cooked for a delicate, aromatic experience


Distinguished Selections

Shark's Fin Spring Roll:

Airy and crispy spring roll filled with fried crab meat and shark's fin.

Hot Dishes

Steamed White Pomfret:

Cantonese-style olive-steamed Xiangshan white pomfret, showcasing rich aroma and fresh taste.

Prosperous Prawns:

Classic Cantonese dish with rich king prawns, using homemade fried garlic for a less oily, flavorful experience.

Emperor Crab Delights:

Australian emperor crab served two ways: steamed with flower carving egg and money box style with marinated pork fat.

WechatIMG166.jpgWechatIMG163.jpg

Flower Glue Turtle Stew:

Dongting Lake soft-shelled turtle stewed with flower glue, resulting in a soft, aromatic, and rich taste.

WechatIMG168.jpg

Blackspot Snail: 

Quickly stir-fried Chaozhou blackspot snails, preserving their crisp sweetness.

XO Sauce Scallop:

Pan-fried scallops and shrimp paste with homemade XO sauce, a rare traditional Cantonese dish.

Sweet and Sour Wagyu:

M9 Wagyu sweet and sour beef with fresh grape vinegar for a crispy exterior and tender interior.

Fish Soup with Gourd and Ear:

Traditional fish soup with angle gourd, delivering a fresh and fragrant experience.

Desserts

Swallow's Nest Almond Tea:

Fulum's secret recipe almond tea with Indonesian swallow's nest for a rich and nostalgic flavor.

WechatIMG162.jpg

Dim Sum:

Black Pig Char Siu Pastry:

Crispy dim sum featuring black pig char siu wrapped in a special pastry for a delightful delicacy.

[All images Universal Bund Bay


more news

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

Harrods Tea Rooms Launches Ultimate Afternoon Tea Experience

Harrods Tea Rooms Launches Ultimate Afternoon Tea Experience

It all started with a humble cup of tea.

Savory Spanish Feast: Tapas, Hamon, Gazpacho and More at Adrian Quetglas China

Savory Spanish Feast: Tapas, Hamon, Gazpacho and More at Adrian Quetglas China

Adrian Quetglas is for people who really love food – rich food presented in a visually delicious way accompanied by masterful wine pairings and excellent decor.

Breakfast Champion: Making All Your Meat Feast Dreams Come True

Those primal meat cravings have never been easier to satisfy, now available across China with Breakfast Champion!

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Sanya has slowed down in events due to the lull in travelers, but there's still so much to do.

Ultimate Restaurant Guide for Guangzhou and Shenzhen on Sale Now

Our comprehensive dining and drinking guide informs expats, visitors and locals alike on the F&B options available in the Greater Bay Area.

Everything You Need to Cook The Perfect Holiday Feast

We’ve rounded up everything you need for an authentic Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner right here in China.

3 Essential Ingredients for Your Next Holiday Feast

Everything you need for a proper Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner right here in China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Welcome 2024 with a Beijing Staycation in the Clouds

12 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Earthquake Claims 118 Lives in Northwest China

Earthquake Claims 118 Lives in Northwest China

Nominate Now for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Nominate Now for the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Savoring the ultimate feast in the world at Universal Bund Bay

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives