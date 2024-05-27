  1. home
  2. Articles

Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes

By That's, May 27, 2024

0 0

On May 18, the lobby of the Changlong Wanbo China Resources Land Center Exhibition Hall was full of beautiful, well-dressed people. 

There are a few visual markers for identifying 'art people,' and this crowd went down the list; from thick rimmed glasses to linen sport coats, there wasn't a buttoned top button in the room. 

Why, then, was this gathering of aristocrats taking place in a cleverly disguised apartment sales showroom? 

At this point, we must give Wanbo their flowers because its marketing genius. 

The sales center doubles as an art gallery  elegant reddish brown stone and Dark Knight batcave ceilings lend themselves perfectly to showcasing art and hosting those who seek it. 

Samuel Rodríguez, a Barcelona native who has made Guangzhou his home for the past two years, was unveiling his highly anticipated photography exhibition, Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes.

Samuel-Pose.jpgSamuel Rodríguez unveiling his highly anticipated photography exhibition. Image courtesy of Changlong Wanbo China Resources Land Center 

Rodríguez serves at the Tourism Office of the General Consulate of Spain, where his primary role involves promoting Spanish culture and assisting Chinese tourists in exploring Spain through various on-site and marketing initiatives. 

Although he previously spent a year in Hangzhou, he has become enthralled with Guangzhou, and turned down consular postings in Europe and North America in 2022, opting to stay in the city of flowers.

Samuel-Explaining.jpgSamuel Rodríguez unveiling his highly anticipated photography exhibition. Image courtesy of Changlong Wanbo China Resources Land Center 

The photography project, which began shortly after Rodríguez's arrival in Guangzhou, was driven by his desire to immerse himself in the city and its culture. 

By wandering through its streets and alleys, Rodríguez has captured the authentic spirit of Guangzhou, from bustling market scenes to tranquil moments in hidden gardens. 

For those who've ventured beyond the gentrified and manicured gardens of Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou is a labyrinth of ancient winding laneways through some of China’s most densely populated neighborhoods. 

One can wander and peer into the dioramas, which encompass an entire person’s existence through the open wall of their live-in storefront. To a budding photographer, it's paradise.

Cantonese-Daily-Life.jpg"Cantonese Daily Life" - This scene epitomizes Guangzhou's lifestyle: people gathering outdoors, playing cards, chatting, and enjoying each other's company, reminding Samuel of Spain, his home country, where the union of people and outdoor connections are cherished. Photo by Samuel Rodríguez.

During the opening night, Rodríguez shared intriguing anecdotes about the moments and interactions that led to each photo, offering insights into his creative process and the stories that each image tells. 

The exhibition, which runs until June 18, is segmented into thematic sections that explore various facets of Guangzhou from its rich heritage to its vibrant and comfortable contemporary life.

Balancing-on-Wheels.jpg"Balance on Wheels" - This scene captures Guangzhou's spirit: no matter the load, we always find the strength to keep moving forward. Photo by Samuel Rodríguez.

This unique exhibition not only showcases the beauty of Guangzhou through the eyes of a foreigner, but also highlights the cultural bridge that Rodríguez aims to build between China and Spain through his artistic expression.
Kid-Showroom.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Changlong Wanbo China Resources Land Center]

Talking Arts Guangzhou Arts Reviews

more news

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

Art is a line around your thoughts.

Talking Arts: Wild Wanders of the Beasts

Talking Arts: Wild Wanders of the Beasts

Step into a whimsical world of vibrant colors and fantastical creatures at Ikky's solo exhibition

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

BIG is beautiful.

Talking Arts: CHAMPION.NE.S Photography Exhibition

A petite but powerful photograph exhibition in promotion of diversity and social inclusion for Paris Olympic Games 2024 in Guangzhou.

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

A Berlin based contemporary artist that prompts deliberation on life, death and relationship.

Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

An exciting exhibition to take a peek into the latest development of contemporary architecture in China.

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

Get outta town!

U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread "Qi" for Love

U Daily Plus, an emerging health and beauty brand, teamed up with idol Tian Hongjie for the "520 Garden Party for Love" on Confession Day. The event featured interactive activities with fans, including artwork creation and special drink mixing, highlighting the brand's focus on youth and vitality. U Daily Plus introduced its new sparkling flavor drinks, promoting health and beauty. This event marks the brand's commitment to innovation and engaging a diverse, younger audience.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

16 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

Give Blood & Save a Life – This Weekend!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes

Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes

Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents

Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents

Chinese Hotels May No Longer Refuse Foreigners

Chinese Hotels May No Longer Refuse Foreigners

10 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

10 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

AX COVAP Hosts Exclusive Spanish Ham Summer Road show

AX COVAP Hosts Exclusive Spanish Ham Summer Road show

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives