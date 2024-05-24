'The Phantom of the Opera' Tickets on Sale Now!

Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

First opening at Her Majesty's Theatre in London’s West End in 1986, and starring Michael Crawford as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine, the original cast recording is the best-selling cast recording of all time, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide.



The mesmerizing Andrew Lloyd Webber score, coupled with spectacular stage set and top level performers, The Phantom of the Opera has gone on to tour 193 cities in 46 territories, attracting more than 160 million audience members, and winning over 70 awards.



And now, this original production returns to China, featuring Harold Prince's direction, Gillian Lynnes' staging and choreography, and Maria Björnson's set and costumes.

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

Tickets

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

[All images courtesy of The Phantom of the Opera]