5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

8-Day Utopian Daocheng Yading Trek



In 1928, American explorer Joseph Locke first revealed the beauty of this area – Shangri-La – to the world, leading to the Daocheng Yading region being hailed as the purest of lands on our blue planet.

Nearly a century later, a French student retraced this world-class plateau hiking route, embarking on a journey through time and space to discover the true meaning of Shangri-La.

Now, it is your turn...

3-Day Jiuzhaigou & Huanglong National Parks Tour

Jiuzhaigou and Huanglong national parks are picturesque fairylands, featuring sparkling lakes, spectacular waterfalls, and ancient trees with colorful leaves.

Hidden in the mountains of north Sichuan Province, where the main ethnic group is Tibetan, the area was largely unknown to outsiders until the mid-70s, before being declared a protected national park in 1982.

Inscribed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1992, and a World Biosphere Reserve in 1997, this tour will take you to visit both national parks, giving you the opportunity to take in their unparalleled beauty!

8-Day Southern Xinjiang Classic Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure

This tour takes in the attractions of the three ancient cities of Xinjiang – Urumqi, Turpan and Kashgar – as well as the region’s marvelous landscape and naturally shaped wonders, such as Heavenly Lake and Karakul Lake.

You’ll also visit the spectacular historical Jiaohe Ruins, appreciate magnificent religious buildings such as the Id Kah Mosque, and feel the charm of local bazaars.



If it's your first time to Xinjiang, this route won't disappoint!

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of C Adventure

This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience. Starting in Lhasa, one of the lowest places in Tibet, and where you can take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace, altitude will gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse, before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!

5-Day Essence of Inner Mongolia Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Huitengxile is one of the world's three largest alpine meadow flower grasslands, as well as one of the most well-protected. Ride a horse or do a light trek through this area of incredible natural beauty.

This tour also takes in the stunning Wulanhada volcano cluster, the only in the southern Mongolian Plateau to have erupted in the Holocene.

You’ll also visit Resonant Bay, known as the ‘Disney in the Desert,’ where you can sand sea yacht, rail bike, ride a Polaris all-terrain vehicle, zip line, ride camels, bumper cars and rollercoasters, take in a performance of Guolao Legend... and much more!

