Your Selective Art & Cultural Destination in Macao

By Sponsored, May 24, 2024

image.jpeg

MGM COTAI, the latest integrated resort in the MGM portfolio in China, is a USD3.4 billion integrated resort that redefines the way people experience art and entertainment through innovative technology. MGM COTAI brings first-of-its-kind entertainment experiences through the Spectacle, the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, as well as MGM Theater, Asia's first dynamic theater.

Home to a unique art collection of over 300 pieces of contemporary art with a theme of bridging the East and West, tradition and technology, MGM COTAI has one of the largest permanent art collections in Macao.


Enjoy a fascinating journey of the art and culture in Macao with MGM COTAI, which has the Legends of Chivalry Selling Exhibition by MGM X Ren Zhe, and an exclusive exhibition of Chinese fondant sculpture art and the "'Into the World of Wuxia Legends' Jin Yong Wuxia Drama Costumes and Weapons Exhibition at Barra."

[Video and images courtesy of MGM COTAI]

Hotel News Macao

