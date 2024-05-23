  1. home
Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai Unveils an Elevated Club Experience

By That's, May 23, 2024

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai is delighted to announce the completion of an extensive renovation for its Club Lounge and Club floor. Situated on the 28th floor, the Lounge showcases floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking panoramic views of the vibrant city and the iconic Huang Pu River. Guests can indulge in a choice between a relaxed lounge setting or a sumptuous dining experience, providing a versatile and sophisticated ambience.

The recently enhanced executive floor suites and guest rooms have been meticulously designed to deliver an opulent accommodation experience, blending elegance and luxury seamlessly. Bathed in natural light, the tranquil and spacious guestrooms range from 43 to nearly 102 square meters, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that unveil stunning views of the city or the famous Shanghai Bund. Located on the 25th to the 29th floors, the Club rooms have been thoughtfully equipped with amenities such as an expresso machine; a complimentary mini-bar replenished daily and premium skincare products from Nature Bisse, which the Spanish royal family loves.

Lounge Services and Facilities

Semi buffet and a la carte breakfast served from 6:30am to 11:00am

Light a la carte lunch from 11:30am to 14:00pm

Afternoon tea from 14:00pm to 16:30pm

Happy hour from 17:30pm to 20:30pm, offering a variety of hot and cold snacks, along with a self-service bar with premium spirits, wine, beer and soft drinks

Coffee, tea and soft drinks are available throughout the day from 7:00am to 22:00pm

Exclusive Club Room Benefits

Personalised Concierge

Private check-in and check-out on the 28th floor between 7:00am and 22:00pm, including a welcome drink

Three pieces of laundry or dry cleaning per day (Cumulative)

Welcome fruits

Complimentary first-round standard mini-bar replenished daily

In-room expresso machine

Complimentary use of meeting room for 2 hours, subject to availability

Complimentary access to the business centre with 5 pieces of printing, copying or scanning

[All Images are courtesy of Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai]

