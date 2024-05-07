COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

In the bustling cityscape of Guangzhou's Tianhe CBD, a new star has emerged on the horizon of social dining: COMMUNE·X.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



As the first of its kind in southern China, this refined iteration of the renowned COMMUNE chain promises a sophisticated yet inviting environment for those who seek high-quality food and drink, paired with a sense of comfort and community.

The Place

The first thing that strikes you is the modern yet welcoming design: high ceilings, an open layout, and a blend of industrial chic and cozy elements create an atmosphere that feels both grand and intimate.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



The meticulous attention to detail in the décor, with its carefully chosen furnishings and artistic touches, sets the stage for a memorable visit.

COMMUNE·X isn't just an upgrade; it's a step into the future of dining and socializing.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



The establishment masterfully merges a self-service drink area, a sprawling super bar, and a comfortable dining space, providing a seamless experience for any occasion.

The layout encourages exploration, whether you're here for a casual lunch, an after-work drink, or a festive dinner with friends.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As you settle in, you notice the vibrant yet relaxed ambiance.

The staff are not only professional but also exude a genuine warmth that makes you feel like a valued guest.

This friendly vibe is a cornerstone of the COMMUNE brand's mission to create free and comfortable gathering experiences.

COMMUNE·X pizza oven. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



At COMMUNE·X, this ethos is elevated with a heightened focus on quality and atmosphere.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Several features set COMMUNE·X apart from its predecessor:

Enhanced Menu: Approximately 95% of the dishes differ from those at standard COMMUNE locations, with an emphasis on upgraded portions and quality.

Diverse Drink Selection: With over 20 craft beer taps, a wide array of cocktails, and an extensive list of wines and whiskies, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Broader Demographic Appeal: Designed to attract patrons with a refined taste for food and drink, COMMUNE·X caters to a diverse audience.

Premium Ingredients: From satisfying brunch options like the RMB38 chef's burrito to high-quality entrees such as rib-eye steaks and tomahawk steaks, the menu promises both value and excellence.

Ambiance at COMMUNE·X. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



The Food

COMMUNE·X excels in offering a variety of enticing dishes that cater to different tastes. Some of the standout offerings include:

Beef Cheek Ragu Pasta. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Beef Cheek Ragu Pasta (RMB108)

This dish features tender braised beef cheek, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, creating a perfect balance of flavors that linger on the palate.

Black Truffle Tartufata. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Black Truffle Tartufata (RMB138)

A 12-inch pizza that captures the essence of traditional Napoli with a luxurious black truffle and cream base.

COMMUNE Crispy Chicken Wings. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



COMMUNE Crispy Chicken Wings (RMB68)

A crowd favorite, these wings are tossed in a proprietary sweet and savory Asian seasoning, offering a delightful crunch with every bite.

Sticky Ribs. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Sticky Ribs (RMB128)

These succulent ribs are marinated in a secret sauce, grilled to perfection, and deliver a spicy, finger-licking experience.

Oxtail Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Oxtail Grilled Cheese Sandwich (RMB88)

A rich and hearty sandwich featuring slow-cooked oxtail, brie cheese, pickled onions, and a hint of red wine vinegar, all encased in crispy rye bread.

Harvest Platter. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Harvest Platter (RMB288)

Perfect for sharing, this platter includes a selection of the signature wings, spicy ribs, German sausages, roasted mushrooms, corn, and peppers.

Afternoon Tea Special

From 2pm to 5pm, COMMUNE·X offers a 50% discount on all desserts, including Crème Brûlée (RMB68), Cheesecake (RMB72), Red Velvet Cake (RMB72), Chocolate Cake (RMB72), and Italian Gelato (from RMB88), paired with a variety of teas and iced beverages.

The Drink

COMMUNE·X's drink menu is as diverse as it is impressive, featuring:

Craft Beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Craft Beers

With 21 rotating taps, patrons can enjoy everything from local brews to international favorites. Highlights include the Karisbrau Urpils Pilsner (RMB28/150ml), Fantasy Feather Belgian White (RMB28/150ml), and RED IPA (RMB28/150ml).

Craft Beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Cocktails and Mocktails

16 classic cocktails and non-alcoholic versions, including barrel-aged options that develop complex flavors over time.

Wine collection. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Wines

An extensive collection of nearly 80 wines from over 10 countries, ranging from affordable selections to premium estate bottles.

Whiskies

A robust selection of nearly 50 whiskies.

Chinese Tea Series

For a traditional touch, a range of fine Chinese teas is also available.

The Vibe

COMMUNE·X represents a significant evolution in the COMMUNE brand, marrying the familiar warmth and vibrancy of its predecessors with a sophisticated, high-quality twist.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Whether you're a solo diner or part of a large gathering, COMMUNE·X offers an exceptional experience where food, drink, and ambiance come together to create memorable moments.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



For those in Guangzhou or visiting the city, this establishment is a must-visit destination that promises to elevate the standard for all-day dining and social drinking.

Special Promotions

COMMUNE·X places a strong emphasis on community and customer engagement through various promotions and events:

Weekly Member Specials

Every Monday, members enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pizzas, while on Wednesdays, they can indulge in a similar deal for craft beers.

3 Hours Free Flow

Enjoy unlimited 3 hours free flow on craft beer or cocktails every day of the week! RMB188/person from Sunday to Thursday, RMB238/person on Friday, Saturday and holidays.

Happy Hour

From 2pm to 5pm daily, select drinks are available at buy-one-get-one-free.

Ladies' Night

Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, female guests can enjoy unlimited cocktails and craft beers for RMB98.

Children's Sunday

On Sundays, children can receive a complimentary mini burger, pizza, or pasta and enjoy interactive activities with a clown.

COMMUNE·X



Opening Hours: 11am – 2am (next day)

Address: Shop 122, 1/F, Hai Plaza, No.21 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

广州市天河区珠江西路21号粤海天地1层122