  1. home
  2. Articles

COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

By Billy Jiang, May 22, 2024

0 0

In the bustling cityscape of Guangzhou's Tianhe CBD, a new star has emerged on the horizon of social dining: COMMUNE·X.

202405/2024-05-07-1547091.jpg

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As the first of its kind in southern China, this refined iteration of the renowned COMMUNE chain promises a sophisticated yet inviting environment for those who seek high-quality food and drink, paired with a sense of comfort and community.

The Place

The first thing that strikes you is the modern yet welcoming design: high ceilings, an open layout, and a blend of industrial chic and cozy elements create an atmosphere that feels both grand and intimate.

202405/2024-05-07-1542161.jpg

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The meticulous attention to detail in the décor, with its carefully chosen furnishings and artistic touches, sets the stage for a memorable visit.

COMMUNE·X isn't just an upgrade; it's a step into the future of dining and socializing.

202405/2024-05-07-1545261.jpg

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The establishment masterfully merges a self-service drink area, a sprawling super bar, and a comfortable dining space, providing a seamless experience for any occasion.

The layout encourages exploration, whether you're here for a casual lunch, an after-work drink, or a festive dinner with friends.

202405/2024-05-07-1546091.jpgCOMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As you settle in, you notice the vibrant yet relaxed ambiance.

The staff are not only professional but also exude a genuine warmth that makes you feel like a valued guest.

This friendly vibe is a cornerstone of the COMMUNE brand's mission to create free and comfortable gathering experiences.

202405/2024-05-07-1552381.jpg

COMMUNE·X pizza oven. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

At COMMUNE·X, this ethos is elevated with a heightened focus on quality and atmosphere.

2024-05-07-155105.jpg

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Several features set COMMUNE·X apart from its predecessor:

Enhanced Menu: Approximately 95% of the dishes differ from those at standard COMMUNE locations, with an emphasis on upgraded portions and quality.

Diverse Drink Selection: With over 20 craft beer taps, a wide array of cocktails, and an extensive list of wines and whiskies, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Broader Demographic Appeal: Designed to attract patrons with a refined taste for food and drink, COMMUNE·X caters to a diverse audience.

Premium Ingredients: From satisfying brunch options like the RMB38 chef's burrito to high-quality entrees such as rib-eye steaks and tomahawk steaks, the menu promises both value and excellence.

202405/2024-05-07-1627141.jpg

Ambiance at COMMUNE·X. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The Food

COMMUNE·X excels in offering a variety of enticing dishes that cater to different tastes. Some of the standout offerings include:

202405/2024-05-07-1601351.jpg

Beef Cheek Ragu Pasta. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Beef Cheek Ragu Pasta (RMB108)

This dish features tender braised beef cheek, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, creating a perfect balance of flavors that linger on the palate.

202405/2024-05-07-155916.jpg

Black Truffle Tartufata. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Black Truffle Tartufata (RMB138)

A 12-inch pizza that captures the essence of traditional Napoli with a luxurious black truffle and cream base.

202405/2024-05-07-1600041.jpg

COMMUNE Crispy Chicken Wings. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

COMMUNE Crispy Chicken Wings (RMB68)

A crowd favorite, these wings are tossed in a proprietary sweet and savory Asian seasoning, offering a delightful crunch with every bite.

202405/2024-05-07-1559491.jpg

Sticky Ribs. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Sticky Ribs (RMB128)

These succulent ribs are marinated in a secret sauce, grilled to perfection, and deliver a spicy, finger-licking experience.

202405/2024-05-07-1610591.jpg

Oxtail Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Oxtail Grilled Cheese Sandwich (RMB88)

A rich and hearty sandwich featuring slow-cooked oxtail, brie cheese, pickled onions, and a hint of red wine vinegar, all encased in crispy rye bread.

202405/2024-05-07-1623421.jpg

Harvest Platter. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Harvest Platter (RMB288)

Perfect for sharing, this platter includes a selection of the signature wings, spicy ribs, German sausages, roasted mushrooms, corn, and peppers.

Afternoon Tea Special

From 2pm to 5pm, COMMUNE·X offers a 50% discount on all desserts, including Crème Brûlée (RMB68), Cheesecake (RMB72), Red Velvet Cake (RMB72), Chocolate Cake (RMB72), and Italian Gelato (from RMB88), paired with a variety of teas and iced beverages.

The Drink

COMMUNE·X's drink menu is as diverse as it is impressive, featuring:

202405/2024-05-07-1606391.jpg

Craft Beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Craft Beers

With 21 rotating taps, patrons can enjoy everything from local brews to international favorites. Highlights include the Karisbrau Urpils Pilsner (RMB28/150ml), Fantasy Feather Belgian White (RMB28/150ml), and RED IPA (RMB28/150ml).

202405/2024-05-07-1606061.jpg

Craft Beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Cocktails and Mocktails

16 classic cocktails and non-alcoholic versions, including barrel-aged options that develop complex flavors over time.

202405/2024-05-07-1541561.jpg

Wine collection. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Wines

An extensive collection of nearly 80 wines from over 10 countries, ranging from affordable selections to premium estate bottles.

Whiskies

A robust selection of nearly 50 whiskies.

Chinese Tea Series

For a traditional touch, a range of fine Chinese teas is also available.

The Vibe

COMMUNE·X represents a significant evolution in the COMMUNE brand, marrying the familiar warmth and vibrancy of its predecessors with a sophisticated, high-quality twist.

202405/2024-05-07-1545471.jpg

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Whether you're a solo diner or part of a large gathering, COMMUNE·X offers an exceptional experience where food, drink, and ambiance come together to create memorable moments.

202405/2024-05-07-1608521.jpg

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

For those in Guangzhou or visiting the city, this establishment is a must-visit destination that promises to elevate the standard for all-day dining and social drinking.

Special Promotions

COMMUNE·X places a strong emphasis on community and customer engagement through various promotions and events:

Weekly Member Specials

Every Monday, members enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pizzas, while on Wednesdays, they can indulge in a similar deal for craft beers.

202405/Weekly-Member-Specials.jpg

3 Hours Free Flow

Enjoy unlimited 3 hours free flow on craft beer or cocktails every day of the week! RMB188/person from Sunday to Thursday, RMB238/person on Friday, Saturday and holidays.

3-Hours-Free-Flow.jpg

Happy Hour

From 2pm to 5pm daily, select drinks are available at buy-one-get-one-free.

202405/Happy-Hour.jpg

Ladies' Night

Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, female guests can enjoy unlimited cocktails and craft beers for RMB98.

202405/Ladies-Night.jpg

Children's Sunday

On Sundays, children can receive a complimentary mini burger, pizza, or pasta and enjoy interactive activities with a clown.

202405/Children-s-Sunday.jpg

COMMUNE·X

Opening Hours: 11am – 2am (next day)

Address: Shop 122, 1/F, Hai Plaza, No.21 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

广州市天河区珠江西路21号粤海天地1层122

COMMUNE·X COMMUNE Restaurant Reviews Guangzhou

more news

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

A pure Mexican culinary journey at George's Restaurant with a canvas of sublime flavors!

26 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Guangzhou

26 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Guangzhou

Happy hour is the best hour!

COMMUNE RESERVE Launches New Spring Menu

COMMUNE RESERVE Launches New Spring Menu

To awaken your taste buds and offer a taste of "freshness"!

Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at The Opposite House presents the latest in its menu series exploring China's regional cuisines.

Ultimate Restaurant Guide for Guangzhou and Shenzhen on Sale Now

Our comprehensive dining and drinking guide informs expats, visitors and locals alike on the F&B options available in the Greater Bay Area.

WATCH: Well-Known Restaurant Catches Fire in Guangzhou

Emergency responders report no injuries after billowing black smoke pours from the third floor window of a Liwan restaurant.

7 American BBQ Joints Turning Up the Heat in Shanghai

Bringing the fire with all things smoked meats

10 Romantic Spots for Lovebirds on 520

Special menus and staycations to enjoy on China's newest Valentine's Day.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Travel Gossip: China Visa-Free Entry for Foreign Cruise Tourists

Enter This World Bee Day Photo Competition

Carmen Flamenco Dance Show – Last Call for Tickets!

31 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread

U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread "Qi" for Love

COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

Your 'Fresh' Lychee Might Be from Last Year

Your 'Fresh' Lychee Might Be from Last Year

Tenth Anniversary Salon Concert at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Tenth Anniversary Salon Concert at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives