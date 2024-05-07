COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

In the bustling cityscape of Guangzhou's Tianhe CBD, a new star has emerged on the horizon of social dining: COMMUNE·X.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
As the first of its kind in southern China, this refined iteration of the renowned COMMUNE chain promises a sophisticated yet inviting environment for those who seek high-quality food and drink, paired with a sense of comfort and community.
The Place
The first thing that strikes you is the modern yet welcoming design: high ceilings, an open layout, and a blend of industrial chic and cozy elements create an atmosphere that feels both grand and intimate.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
The meticulous attention to detail in the décor, with its carefully chosen furnishings and artistic touches, sets the stage for a memorable visit.
COMMUNE·X isn't just an upgrade; it's a step into the future of dining and socializing.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
The establishment masterfully merges a self-service drink area, a sprawling super bar, and a comfortable dining space, providing a seamless experience for any occasion.
The layout encourages exploration, whether you're here for a casual lunch, an after-work drink, or a festive dinner with friends.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
As you settle in, you notice the vibrant yet relaxed ambiance.
The staff are not only professional but also exude a genuine warmth that makes you feel like a valued guest.
This friendly vibe is a cornerstone of the COMMUNE brand's mission to create free and comfortable gathering experiences.
COMMUNE·X pizza oven. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
At COMMUNE·X, this ethos is elevated with a heightened focus on quality and atmosphere.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Several features set COMMUNE·X apart from its predecessor:
Enhanced Menu: Approximately 95% of the dishes differ from those at standard COMMUNE locations, with an emphasis on upgraded portions and quality.
Diverse Drink Selection: With over 20 craft beer taps, a wide array of cocktails, and an extensive list of wines and whiskies, there's something to satisfy every palate.
Broader Demographic Appeal: Designed to attract patrons with a refined taste for food and drink, COMMUNE·X caters to a diverse audience.
Premium Ingredients: From satisfying brunch options like the RMB38 chef's burrito to high-quality entrees such as rib-eye steaks and tomahawk steaks, the menu promises both value and excellence.
Ambiance at COMMUNE·X. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
The Food
COMMUNE·X excels in offering a variety of enticing dishes that cater to different tastes. Some of the standout offerings include:
Beef Cheek Ragu Pasta. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Beef Cheek Ragu Pasta (RMB108)
This dish features tender braised beef cheek, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, creating a perfect balance of flavors that linger on the palate.
Black Truffle Tartufata. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Black Truffle Tartufata (RMB138)
A 12-inch pizza that captures the essence of traditional Napoli with a luxurious black truffle and cream base.
COMMUNE Crispy Chicken Wings. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
COMMUNE Crispy Chicken Wings (RMB68)
A crowd favorite, these wings are tossed in a proprietary sweet and savory Asian seasoning, offering a delightful crunch with every bite.
Sticky Ribs. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Sticky Ribs (RMB128)
These succulent ribs are marinated in a secret sauce, grilled to perfection, and deliver a spicy, finger-licking experience.
Oxtail Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Oxtail Grilled Cheese Sandwich (RMB88)
A rich and hearty sandwich featuring slow-cooked oxtail, brie cheese, pickled onions, and a hint of red wine vinegar, all encased in crispy rye bread.
Harvest Platter. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Harvest Platter (RMB288)
Perfect for sharing, this platter includes a selection of the signature wings, spicy ribs, German sausages, roasted mushrooms, corn, and peppers.
Afternoon Tea Special
From 2pm to 5pm, COMMUNE·X offers a 50% discount on all desserts, including Crème Brûlée (RMB68), Cheesecake (RMB72), Red Velvet Cake (RMB72), Chocolate Cake (RMB72), and Italian Gelato (from RMB88), paired with a variety of teas and iced beverages.
The Drink
COMMUNE·X's drink menu is as diverse as it is impressive, featuring:
Craft Beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Craft Beers
With 21 rotating taps, patrons can enjoy everything from local brews to international favorites. Highlights include the Karisbrau Urpils Pilsner (RMB28/150ml), Fantasy Feather Belgian White (RMB28/150ml), and RED IPA (RMB28/150ml).
Craft Beers. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Cocktails and Mocktails
16 classic cocktails and non-alcoholic versions, including barrel-aged options that develop complex flavors over time.
Wine collection. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Wines
An extensive collection of nearly 80 wines from over 10 countries, ranging from affordable selections to premium estate bottles.
Whiskies
A robust selection of nearly 50 whiskies.
Chinese Tea Series
For a traditional touch, a range of fine Chinese teas is also available.
The Vibe
COMMUNE·X represents a significant evolution in the COMMUNE brand, marrying the familiar warmth and vibrancy of its predecessors with a sophisticated, high-quality twist.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Whether you're a solo diner or part of a large gathering, COMMUNE·X offers an exceptional experience where food, drink, and ambiance come together to create memorable moments.
COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
For those in Guangzhou or visiting the city, this establishment is a must-visit destination that promises to elevate the standard for all-day dining and social drinking.
Special Promotions
COMMUNE·X places a strong emphasis on community and customer engagement through various promotions and events:
Weekly Member Specials
Every Monday, members enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pizzas, while on Wednesdays, they can indulge in a similar deal for craft beers.
3 Hours Free Flow
Enjoy unlimited 3 hours free flow on craft beer or cocktails every day of the week! RMB188/person from Sunday to Thursday, RMB238/person on Friday, Saturday and holidays.
Happy Hour
From 2pm to 5pm daily, select drinks are available at buy-one-get-one-free.
Ladies' Night
Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, female guests can enjoy unlimited cocktails and craft beers for RMB98.
Children's Sunday
On Sundays, children can receive a complimentary mini burger, pizza, or pasta and enjoy interactive activities with a clown.
COMMUNE·X
Opening Hours: 11am – 2am (next day)
Address: Shop 122, 1/F, Hai Plaza, No.21 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe
广州市天河区珠江西路21号粤海天地1层122
0 User Comments