Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2024

From Holland to Shanghai: Floor Wijsma's Journey Back to SCIS

Watch the video above to experience the heartfelt reunion of former SCIS Hongqiao student, Floor Wijsma, as he returns to his second home after a decade.

Hear personally from Floor in his poignant interview as he reminisces on his unforgettable experiences at SCIS, a highlight of his Shanghai trip.

Reconnecting with cherished memories, Floor and his father were warmly greeted by the SCIS admissions team for a 'walk-down-memory-lane' tour of the recently revamped SCIS Hongqiao Main campus.

His visit stirred emotions of closure and gratitude, reflecting on the transformative impact SCIS had on his journey.

Having Floor and his father reconnect and hearing about his thoughts and stories was a pleasure for SCIS, and we wish them all the best as they safely return home to the Netherlands.

Concordia’s Applied Learning Business & Finance Class Visits Disney Shanghai



Students from Concordia’s Applied Learning Business and Finance class recently paid a visit to Disney Shanghai.

The educational trip allowed them to gain firsthand insights into the operations of a major entertainment company.

The students met with Disney executives and had an informative glimpse behind-the-scenes, gaining key insights into strategic planning and customer service initiatives.

They also sat down with Mr. Murray King, Vice President of Public Affairs, who spoke on the company’s global operations and expansion plans for Disney Shanghai.

The trip not only deepened the students' understanding, but also inspired them to envision how their studies can directly impact their future careers.

"It was incredible to see how the concepts we learned in class translate into the real world," one student reflected.

Shanghai French School Hosts 9th Asia-Pacific Swimming Championship



The 9th edition AsiaPacific Swimming Championship kicked off at the Shanghai French School in May, marking a celebration of Sino-French friendship and providing a preview of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The swimming championships were jointly organized by Shanghai French schools, with the participation of 10 international schools from eight countries, including Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Dubai, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Over 250 young swimmers aged 10-17 competed at the Qingpu and Yangpu campuses. Events ranged from backstroke to butterfly, showcasing their athletic talents.

The event strengthened cultural exchanges and cooperation among French schools in the region. With exciting races and cross-cultural interactions, the championships aimed to foster international perspectives and communication skills among the participants.

Future of Education Conference Co-hosted by Dulwich & Dehong

The second Future of Education Conference, co-hosted by Dulwich College Shanghai and Shanghai Dehong School, was successfully held at the Langham in Xintiandi.

Choosing from universities that Dulwich International students have matriculated, four eminent educators and scholars from Oxford, Brown, MIT and Harvard, together with headteachers and university counselors from Dulwich and Dehong, gathered to share the latest developments in education with nearly 200 attendees.

The half day event featured presentations from Professor Kim Plunkett from the University of Oxford and Andrew Heald of Brown University, followed by interactive discussions and workshops.

This conference served as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and community collaboration, aiming to cultivate an open and inclusive educational ecosystem.

Dulwich Puxi Wins Best Use of Technology Award



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi has proudly won the Best Use of Technology Award at the Tes Awards for International Schools 2024, showcasing its pioneering spirit and innovative programs.

The school's 'Holistic AI for All' initiative exemplifies cutting-edge AI integration in education, enhancing academic performance from DUCKS to Senior School.

Students have seen improvements in writing scores, homework completion rates, and knowledge retention in mathematics. Furthermore, AI has streamlined administrative tasks, enabling teachers to focus more on instruction.

By emphasizing the ethical use of AI through educational campaigns and campus prompts, Dulwich Puxi ensures that AI complements traditional learning methods, preparing students to navigate an AI-driven world responsibly.

Wellington Entrepreneurs Shine at Diamond Challenge Global Finals

Four budding entrepreneurs represented Wellington College International Shanghai and won third place at the global finals of the University of Delaware’s Diamond Challenge.

Competing against more than 4,000 students from 940 teams worldwide, their outstanding performance marks the first time a team from China has placed in this prestigious competition.

Throughout the event, the pupils sharpened their business acumen through insightful lectures, pitching their ideas to expert judges, and networking with peers from around the globe.

Wellington extends heartfelt congratulations to these trailblazers for their remarkable success and for setting a new standard in global entrepreneurial competitions. Their achievement is a testament to the College's nurturing environment for innovation and excellence.

NAIS Pudong Student Earns P lace on STEAM Week at MIT

Huge congratulations to Year 9 NAIS Pudong student Lorna Skelding, who has beaten a huge number of applicants to earn a place on this year’s STEAM Week at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

An annual event, it forms part of the Nord Anglia Education family of schools’ collaboration with MIT across a broad range of STEAM activities and events.

Lorna submitted an outstanding project video to the team, which she will now take to MIT in October with other successful applicants from around the global Nord Anglia family.

This life-changing trip offers students the opportunity to meet with MIT experts, experiencing their elite education environment and having the chance to engage with their faculty.

Lorna, who excels in a range of other activities within the school – including as lead vocal in one of the school’s bands – is excited for this upcoming trip, and we’d like to wish her all the best for this incredible opportunity.

YCIS Shanghai Community Day

YCIS Shanghai's five campuses came together to celebrate Community Day. Each semester, YCIS Shanghai organizes a wide range of activities to help students understand the cultures and traditions of different countries.

Last month, they celebrated Global Community Day, where students, teachers, and parents experienced the fascination of different cultures on campus amidst a lot of laughter and excitement.

On this special day, various fun activities were held, including cultural performances, handicraft making, food tasting, and more.

These activities not only deepened students' understanding of cultures around the world, but also enhanced their teamwork and communication skills.

SSIS Girls' Win ACAMIS Soccer Tournament 2024



Shanghai Singapore International School had the honor of organizing and hosting the ACAMIS Soccer Tournament, bringing together six schools and a total of 160 coaches and talented student-athletes.

SSIS Girls' team emerged as Champions and Boys' team were honored with the prestigious Spirit of ACAMIS award. Congratulations!

