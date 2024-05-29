26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Wish You Get Rich 2.0 at YUE

Experience Cantonese cuisine like never before with YUE's "Reinterpret Cantonese Cuisine" menu, featuring the innovative "Wish You Get Rich 2.0." Executive Chef Seven introduces a new perspective on rice, elevating it to the forefront of culinary artistry. From Rice Cake with scampi boasting rich flavors and a touch of mystery with southern ginger and bean paste, each dish celebrates the essence of rice in modern Cantonese cuisine. Join us on a gastronomic journey that pays homage to this humble yet essential ingredient, showcasing our reverence for tradition and culinary creativity.



Available from May 2024

Please contact YUE customer service for a further reservation:

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes



Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.



May 18 - June 18

Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu

Balázs Bágyi New Quartet at Enlightening



Hungarian jazz band Balázs Bágyi New Quartet will deliver a cross-cultural symphonic dialogue between Hungary and China. In addition to performing pieces from the "China Jazz Suite," the Balázs Bágyi New Quartet will also play the famous "Soft Balkan Wind."



Price: Early Bird/Student Ticket, RMB240/person; Pre-sale, RMB260/person; Standard Ticket, RMB280/person

May 31, from 8pm

Enlightening·Van Space, 6/F, Guangzhou Book Center, Tianhe

inG Game Art Festival



"Re!Start: Immerse Infinitely"—this year's inG Game Art Festival will feature six main sections, including 7 themed exhibitions, 4 interactive gaming experiences, over 30 game demo booths, more than 20 lifestyle booths, and multiple brand spaces. The event will also host a 10-hour lecture marathon and two days of continuous 5-hour live streams, exploring the mysteries of the gaming world together.



May 30, Expert Viewing

May 31 - June 2, Public Viewing

Opens 1am to 9pm, Last Entry at 8pm

ifland, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Master the Future: BritCham SME Forum



With the purpose of empowering SMEs for a sustainable future, BritCham Guangdong presents SME Forum 2024 with the support from the Department of Business and Trade. Meet fellow 100 + senior levels attendees and leaders of the industry. Engage in-depth with the Department for Business and Trade, UK goverment to discuss potential business opportunities doing business with UK. Plus, a business matching session!



Price：Members, RMB180; Non-members, RMB280; That's Special Offer, RMB180

June 20, 1.30pm - 5.30pm

Salon 3, 66/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Food & Drink

Curry Night at Rangoli

Experience the flavors of India at Rangoli Indian Restaurant, Tianhe, during our first-ever Curry Night! Indulge in a delightful spread featuring 3 different curries, 2 appetizers, assorted bread, fragrant rice, and a refreshing welcome drink. Reserve your spot now as seats are limited for this exclusive culinary event.



May 31, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-13580411854

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque (Tianhe), Shop 103, No.27 Huali Road, Liede Street, Tianhe

Tropical Chic at Guanxi Lounge



Experience the ultimate summer indulgence at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou's TROPICAL CHIC Afternoon Tea at Guanxi Lounge. From June 1 to August 31, 2024, enjoy a delightful selection of sweet and savory delicacies including Coconut Mousse Tart, Champagne Pear Pudding, Mango Prawn Salad, and more. Accompanied by our special mocktails, "Summer on the Beach" or "Green Coconut".



Price: WeChat Mall, RMB348 for two persons

June 1 to August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8396 1234 ext.3423

Guanxi Lounge, 22/F, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Carnival of Happiness at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Join us for a day of endless fun at the Carnival of Happiness on June 1! OPEN All-Day Dining and Liu Hua Ting Japanese Cuisine at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou are teaming up to host a spectacular party for the little ones, where innocence and vitality can be fully unleashed. Indulge in kids' favorite foods like mini burgers, fried chicken, Orleans chicken wings, themed cakes, and popsicle ice cream. Engage in exciting activities such as ring toss and carrot squatting, and stand a chance to win surprise gifts! The Hotel also offers a 60-minute complimentary swimming class for children aged 6-8.



Carnival of Happiness Lunch Buffet

Price: RMB208/person

June 1, 12noon - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +86020-2833 7215

OPEN All-Day Dining, 2/F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Swimming Class

June 1, 2.30pm - 3.30pm

For Reservations: +86020-2833 7311

Hotel Gym, 8/F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Celebrate Children's Day at Morton's Gille



Young guests will receive the Morton's Bear, a drawing kit, and a special set of Morton's classic dishes. Get ready for lots of entertainment and games!



Price: RMB98/child + 10% Service Charge

June 1 - 2, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

Fun for the Kids on Children's Day at Café @ 2



Enjoy unlimited delicious food with additional kids buffet counter for the special day. You're welcome to make ice popsicles or sugar-coated haws on your own with your little ones. What's more, ball painting and doll painting activities are available during lunch and dinner buffet period. Celebrate childhood magic at our family-friendly buffet! Embark on a whimsical culinary journey this Children's Day at Café@2 in Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe Hotel.



Children's Day Buffet Lunch

June 1, 12noon – 2.30pm

Price: Adult, RMB228; Child, RMB128（1.2-1.4 M)

Children’s Day Buffet Dinner

June 1, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: Adult, RMB318; Child, RMB208（1.2-1.4 M)

*Children under 1.2M are entitled to free access with the company of a paying adult

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3688

Café @ 2, 2/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Children's Day Ice Cream at The Happy Monk

Happy Children's Day to our little ones. Bring the kids to The Happy Monk on June 1 with any spending, each child will get a complimentary chilly ice cream. Let's have a lovely day!



June 1, 2024

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Family Brunch at The Happy Monk



Join us for a Children's Day Special Family Brunch at The Happy Monk on Sunday, June 2. Let's create a fun experience for your little ones with exciting activities, games, and more. Don't miss out on the celebration!



June 2, 1pm – 3pm

For Reservations: +86-15920413629

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

UEFA Champions League Final at The Goat



The Goat partnered with Asahi on May 19 to celebrate Manchester City winning the Premier League trophy for the 2023-24 season with an amazing crowd! Now, The Goat is gearing up for the next big event: the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Final! Join us on June 2 at 3am to watch Dortmund take on Real Madrid.



June 2, 3am

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

The Goat, The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Brand New Beer Garden at Light



LIGHT is thrilled to introduce the newly launched beer garden, cooperated with 1664 and offering three draft beer selections. Don't miss the chance for a relaxing night and immerse yourself in a dreamlike experience among the shimmering lights. Live jazz and blues band performances are also available from Tuesday to Sunday, which will enlighten guests' fantastic journey with joyful melodies. When classics take on a new twist, a multisensory journey starts at LIGHT.



Price: RMB204 for three glasses (up to 2 persons for using)

Starting from May, 6pm - 0.30am, every day

For Reservations: +8620-3861 1888

Haixinsha East Square, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe

Summer Wonder Garden Afternoon Tea at The Westin Pazhou

Embrace the enchantment of summer with exclusive afternoon tea set at The Westin Pazhou. Enjoy delicacies including crispy pistachio beef rolls, avocado crab rolls and coconut pineapple mousse, infused with vibrant flavors and scents that summer bestows upon us.



Price: RMB228/set

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1216

June 1 - August 31, 2024

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Coffee & Tea Daily Ritual at The Westin Guangzhou



Indulge in the art of handcrafted coffee with the special Pour Over Coffee selection at The Westin Guangzhou. Choose from Catimor with organic Yunnan coffee beans boasting caramel, dark chocolate, and almond notes, Typica with Tiger Hill Mandheling coffee beans featuring licorice, caramel, and dark chocolate flavors, or Arabica with a blend of Blue Mountain coffee beans offering fruity and aromatic Arabica flavors. Each pot of pour-over coffee comes with a cake for RMB78. Alternatively, enjoy the aromatic Osmanthus Longjing Tea paired with a cake for RMB88.



June 1 - July 31, 8am - 8pm

For Reservations: +8620-2826 6965

Lobby Lounge, 1/F, The Westin Guangzhou, No.6 Lin He Zhong Road, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

GF Personal Growth Networking Brunch



Have you ever encountered any personal crises or challenges? Are you still fighting, or have you already transformed your life to the next level? Join us on June 1 at Morton's Grille to embrace the power of self-discovery and empowerment with two extraordinary individuals who have conquered their own personal growth journeys! Delve into insightful conversations, gain practical strategies, and connect with like-minded individuals ready to uplift and inspire. Don't miss out on this opportunity to embrace your journey of transformation and unlock your full potential!



June 1, 2024

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Music

Live Music Every Night at ZAZOO

Experience nightly live music performances by band and DJ at ZAZOO Live, creating a vibrant party atmosphere. Enjoy a playlist featuring Grammy-winning hits and dance along with fellow guests to your favorite tunes!



Every night

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, Unit 116-118A, 1/F, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

GEMINI 2024 Tour



Eighteen years ago, "we" were solitary stars. Love's flash, like a lightning bolt through the dark night, fused the frequencies of sound, the waveforms of images, and enchanting tales into one. From then on, GEMINI swiftly followed, each song embodying the passage of time, the journey of years.



June 1, 2024

For Tickets: +86-18566343891

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, No. 124 Gexin Road, Haizhu

Nürnberg China Tour 2024



Nürnberg is a post-punk duo formed in Minsk, Belarus, in 2016, comprising Yury Luhautsou (vocals, bass, synthesizers) and Aleh Sautin (guitar). Their artistic vision is deeply rooted in the melancholic essence of post-Soviet urban landscapes, echoing the lineage of 1980s British post-punk/new wave/coldwave.



June 1, 2024

For Tickets: +86-15600064967

Omni Space, No.12 Aoti South Road, Tianhe

Leonidas Kavakos Plays Bach



Kavakos returns to the Xinghai Concert Hall, embarking on a new challenge - performing the complete set of six Bach solo violin sonatas and partitas (commonly known as the "Sonatas and Partitas"). In this work, Bach crafted virtually every chord and employed counterpoint techniques that are almost impossible to play, earning the "Sonatas and Partitas" the nickname "Old Testament of Violin Works." For any violinist, performing the complete "Sonatas and Partitas" is not only a test of technical and musical prowess but also a monumental challenge of physical and mental endurance.



June 2 - 3, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Víkingur Ólafsson Plays Bach's Goldberg Variations



Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is renowned for his exceptional musical talent and his visionary and imaginative selection of repertoire. In just a few years, Ólafsson has become one of the most sought-after artists of our time. He has received numerous prestigious international awards. In October 2023, Ólafsson released his highly anticipated album of Bach's Goldberg Variations, recorded for Deutsche Grammophon.



June 5, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Arts

Fine Arts Exhibition of Guangdong Province

This exhibition brings together outstanding works from Guangdong's talented artists of all ages, encompassing a variety of artistic genres. Over 500 selected pieces were chosen from more than 6,000 submissions.



Until May 31, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

GAFA Degree Show 2024



The exhibition encompasses a diverse range of artistic explorations from various disciplines at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Rigorous academic training has provided a solid foundation, while interdisciplinary thinking has sparked unexpected creative ideas. The focus on "addressing reality and serving society" imbues these young artists' works with a warm, realistic concern.



Until June 27, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan West Road, Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the "Dream in Paris" exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



June 1, 2024 - January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

