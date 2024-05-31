Cosmic Education Group Expands Guidepost Montessori Network in Hong Kong

Cosmic Education Group (CEG), one of the largest operators of Montessori schools in Asia, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Woodland Pre-Schools in Hong Kong.

Three Woodland campuses will be transformed and re-open under CEG’s Guidepost Montessori brand in August 2024, offering families an elevated educational experience.

Guidepost Montessori International Kindergarten in Clearwater Bay, Hong Kong

With 27 campuses across Hong Kong, Singapore, Bali, and Mainland China, this strategic move further strengthens CEG’s reach in the region by integrating a group of schools with over 45 years of history in Hong Kong.



"We are delighted to welcome Woodland Pre-Schools into the Guidepost Montessori family," said Steve Xu, CEO and Founder of CEG.

"This allows us to further strengthen our commitment to providing greater access to exceptional Montessori education and fostering supportive communities for more families."

The world’s first destination school, Guidepost Montessori AYANA Bali, offering full-time and camp programs year round

Guidepost Montessori is dedicated to upholding the child-centered principles that have been at the heart of Woodland's program.



“Completing this transition will mean a full, authentic Montessori curriculum designed for today’s students. That’s our pledge to the families we serve,” added Steve, who is also a proud parent of two children in Guidepost schools.

Children enjoy Mandarin story time while others read on their own

The three campuses will feature new learning environments, enriching indoor and outdoor play spaces, and a comprehensive Montessori curriculum tailored to meet the needs of each child.



The expansion and growth reflect CEG’s dedication to providing a holistic education experience that truly allows families to have it all.

“Why should parents choose between a happy school and an academically challenging school? We firmly believe that you can have it all, and at Guidepost Montessori, your child’s education can be both joyful and rigorous,” commented Amanda Guo, Vice President of Schools and also a Guidepost parent.

Children learn and grow through practical life learning with caring, supportive teachers

At Guidepost, the authentic Montessori curriculum is scientifically structured to support the developmental needs of all children, while being uniquely customized to each individual child’s needs and interests.



With Guidepost’s approach to dual-language learning, the whole curriculum is available in both English and Mandarin, and every classroom has a full-time English teacher and full-time Mandarin teacher.

One thing that makes Guidepost different is the exceptional experience provided to parents.

Even busy parents can be fully engaged in their children’s education easily with real-time insight into their daily activities and progression through the curriculum.

Guidepost Montessori makes billing easy too, accepting credit card payments at no extra cost, and charging only tuition fees, rather than additional fees such as capital levies or registration fees.

As Guidepost Montessori expands, it remains committed to building close-knit school environments while offering the advantages of a larger network.

“Our goal is to create not just exceptional schools, but thriving communities,” added Matt Sears, Vice President of Operations and also a Guidepost parent.

“Families can enjoy the sense of familiarity and personal connection within their campus while gaining access to a larger network of resources and benefits like monthly birthday parties, free events for Guidepost families, seasonal camps across Asia, and smooth transfers if a family ever relocates.”

Visitors to a Guidepost campus will have the opportunity to witness the difference firsthand, and experience the way Guidepost Montessori serves families across Asia.

[Cover image Guidepost Montessori Hong Kong Sports Day in 2024]

