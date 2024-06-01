  1. home
  2. Articles

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

By Sponsored, June 1, 2024

0 0

Summer is here at last and it’s the perfect time to seek out a terrace with both a city skyline view and an exquisite menu. Aria on 9 Sky Garden – located on the ninth floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin – is the perfect spot to enjoy stunning views and a bistro style menu in the heart of Tianjin.

1-copy.jpeg

Aria on 9 is now officially open and the vibrant terrace will not disappoint. Its sleek design and ambient pool create an urban oasis for guests to indulge in their carefully crafted cocktails, refreshing sparkling wines and fine whiskies that are thoughtfully paired with exquisite snacks. 

Their drink menu includes unique cocktails such as 'The Narcissus' – based on a figure from Greek mythology – that combines gin, vodka, rum and pisco with passion fruit and grapefruit to deliver a pristine and invigorating flavor.

4-copy.jpeg

In addition to their unique beverage selection, Aria on 9 offers a tantalizing food menu that was meticulously curated to complement the drinks. From their tender ‘Spanish Garlic Shrimp' to their cheesy ‘Deep-Fried Risotto Balls with Parma Ham’ – each dish is an unexpected delight.

Guest can enjoy the ‘Tipsy Set’, which includes a choice of select cocktails or one of their house wines paired with a tasty snack. The ‘Tipsy Set’ is available through June 30 and starts at RMB314+15% service fee (advance reservation is required).

2-copy.jpeg

To mark the start of the season, Aria on 9 captured the summer vibes with their ‘Sunset Avenue’ themed party that featured music by DJs and international bands. Don’t worry if you missed out, they will be open and hosting great performers until the weather turns in October!

3-copy.jpeg

Aria on 9 is also a great venue for a variety of events from corporate banquets to baby showers, but make sure to make your reservation at least two weeks in advance! 

[All photos courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin]

Open through October, 6pm-12am (closed Mondays)

Reservations: +86 (022) 2716 6688.

Aria on 9, Four Season Hotel Tianjin, No.138 Chifeng Road, Heping District, Tianjin.


more news

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

A pure Mexican culinary journey at George's Restaurant with a canvas of sublime flavors!

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

This esteemed establishment has redefined the art of steakhouse dining!

Zhuo Yue Xuan & Harmony Garden Unite at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Zhuo Yue Xuan & Harmony Garden Unite at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Available for just over a month, the co-created menu brings together the best of Min and Cantonese traditions, delivered with modern flair and creativity!

COMMUNE RESERVE Launches New Spring Menu

To awaken your taste buds and offer a taste of "freshness"!

Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at The Opposite House presents the latest in its menu series exploring China's regional cuisines.

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish season is upon us

Your Essential Guide to the World of Chinese Dumplings

Gluten free? More like gluten spree!

23 Awesome Upcoming Events

Great deals and events to check out around town!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Chinese Hotels May No Longer Refuse Foreigners

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

No More Fake News? Douyin Now Requires Verification

Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

Your Essential Guide to the World of Chinese Dumplings

Your Essential Guide to the World of Chinese Dumplings

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Cosmic Education Group Expands Guidepost Montessori Network in Hong Kong

Cosmic Education Group Expands Guidepost Montessori Network in Hong Kong

6 Spectacular Nighttime Shows in Shenzhen

6 Spectacular Nighttime Shows in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives