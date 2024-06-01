Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

Summer is here at last and it’s the perfect time to seek out a terrace with both a city skyline view and an exquisite menu. Aria on 9 Sky Garden – located on the ninth floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin – is the perfect spot to enjoy stunning views and a bistro style menu in the heart of Tianjin.

Aria on 9 is now officially open and the vibrant terrace will not disappoint. Its sleek design and ambient pool create an urban oasis for guests to indulge in their carefully crafted cocktails, refreshing sparkling wines and fine whiskies that are thoughtfully paired with exquisite snacks.

Their drink menu includes unique cocktails such as 'The Narcissus' – based on a figure from Greek mythology – that combines gin, vodka, rum and pisco with passion fruit and grapefruit to deliver a pristine and invigorating flavor.

In addition to their unique beverage selection, Aria on 9 offers a tantalizing food menu that was meticulously curated to complement the drinks. From their tender ‘Spanish Garlic Shrimp' to their cheesy ‘Deep-Fried Risotto Balls with Parma Ham’ – each dish is an unexpected delight.

Guest can enjoy the ‘Tipsy Set’, which includes a choice of select cocktails or one of their house wines paired with a tasty snack. The ‘Tipsy Set’ is available through June 30 and starts at RMB314+15% service fee (advance reservation is required).

To mark the start of the season, Aria on 9 captured the summer vibes with their ‘Sunset Avenue’ themed party that featured music by DJs and international bands. Don’t worry if you missed out, they will be open and hosting great performers until the weather turns in October!

Aria on 9 is also a great venue for a variety of events from corporate banquets to baby showers, but make sure to make your reservation at least two weeks in advance!

Open through October, 6pm-12am (closed Mondays)

Reservations: +86 (022) 2716 6688.

Aria on 9, Four Season Hotel Tianjin, No.138 Chifeng Road, Heping District, Tianjin.



