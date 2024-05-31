TA'AKTANA: A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Opens in Indonesia

Cradled between a labyrinth of wild forests and the glittering coasts of the Flores Sea, TA’AKTANA – a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa – invites guests to immerse in the rich culture and breathtaking seascapes of Labuan Bajo.

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces the opening of TA’AKTANA Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo in one of Indonesia’s most scenic and distinctive leisure destinations. The waterfront property, Marriott International’s first in Labuan Bajo and The Luxury Collection’s second property in Indonesia, is nestled between a canopy of surrounding wild forests and the beauty of the Flores Sea.

Located in the heart of Labuan Bajo, the resort serves as a gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and is just steps away from an array of cultural attractions such as Mirror Stone Cave, Rumah Tenun, Melo Village, and more. The availability of short direct flights from Jakarta and Bali to Komodo International Airport along with the just 10-minute drive to TA’AKTANA, ensure a seamless journey and easy access for discerning travelers.

"TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo, marks a significant landmark as not only the first property in East Nusa Tenggara for The Luxury Collection brand, but also the first for the Marriott International portfolio at large,” says Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. “As we continue our global foray into the resort category, TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo is a natural and stunning fit. The Luxury Collection provides today’s global travelers with rare experiences that are deeply reflective of the destination, and through that lens we invite guests to discover the beauty and vibrant history of Labuan Bajo."

Generously spread across 16 hectares and designed by ANP Interiors, TA’AKTANA features 70 guest rooms including 25 villas and 45 suites that boast outdoor balconies with sweeping views of breathtaking sunsets. Seven overwater villas offer unrivaled luxury and tranquility, as well as celebrate the Indonesian Sea Nomads’ way of life.

Known for living on handcrafted longboats, the curved interiors masterfully capture the cultural significance with handcrafted wood finishings, rich textures and airy layouts to celebrate the natural surroundings. Guest rooms also feature elegant furniture and artwork that reflect the region’s indigenous crafts. Those staying in a villa have access to a dedicated 24-hour butler that will ensure that every aspect of your stay is perfectly tailored to your personal preferences and needs.

“We are proud to introduce TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo as the latest addition to our portfolio,” says Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President at Marriott International, Indonesia & Malaysia. “This marks a noteworthy milestone for Marriott International as we extend our presence into the captivating landscapes of Labuan Bajo. We invite travelers to explore and connect with the soul of Flores Island, where luxury seamlessly intertwines with the rich cultural treasures of this captivating destination."

The name 'TA’AKTANA', meaning green land, is derived from the Manggarai language of Flores Island and is an ode to Lingko Field – the distinctive web shaped rice fields that serve as a cherished part of traditional Manggarai culture. Remaining true to its roots, the hotel embodies the destination's history, culture and indigenous traditions, offering global explorers the chance to have unique and authentic experiences of Labuan Bajo.

TA’AKTANA invites guests to discover Labuan Bajo's rich epicurean traditions with three distinctive restaurants, a lounge and a bar, which authentically showcase the styles and presentations of the region’s cuisine. Leros is the hotel's all-day dining restaurant that serves a masterfully curated menu influenced by Indonesia’s vast archipelago.

Umasa features an authentic Indonesian culinary experience – served family-style – using locally sourced products. Taba, a Robata grill, specializes in carefully sourced ingredients from the archipelago that are prepared with Japanese techniques and finesse. Nera Lounge enchants guests with captivating sunset views while they savor a variety of tapas and an array of beverages – including crafted cocktails, coffee, and tea. Last, but not least, you can unwind at Maiga! – a vibrant bar with panoramic sea views and has an innovative selection of re-interpreted quintessential drinks and snacks.

Guests can enjoy an invigorating workout in an exclusive fitness center, and for the ultimate indulgence, the hotel's Di'a Spa invites guests to be immersed in a serene sanctuary inspired by the mystical caves of Labuan Bajo. Featuring six private treatment rooms, a steam room, plunge pool and more, the spa invites guests to rejuvenate and reconnect with Mother Nature. With the resort’s stunning design providing the perfect backdrop, TA’AKTANA is poised to welcome guests for all occasions. With two spaces for business meeting and an oceanfront chapel for weddings, the resort as it all!

“It is an honor to welcome guests to our haven in Labuan Bajo,” says Peter-Paul Kleiss, Resort Manager of TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo. “Our resort is not just a destination; it's a journey into the heart of Labuan Bajo’s heritage and breath-taking landscapes. The property is a testament to our commitment to providing a unique and authentic guest experience, where luxury meets tradition. I am excited to lead our dedicated team in ensuring that every guest discovers the magic of TA’AKTANA, delivering unparalleled experiences in this extraordinary corner of Indonesia."

[All images are courtesy of TA'AKTANA]