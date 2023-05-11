'Kiss to Enter?' – Happy Valley Responds to Weird Rumors

A recent post on social media platform, Douyin claimed visitors to Chengdu Happy Valley theme park could partake in a “kiss to enter” activity.

The post claimed that “regardless of gender” and “regardless of species,” those who wanted to enter the park could “kiss to enter.”

The post from Douyin with a 'fale information' stamp. Image via Weibo/@四川观察新闻眼



It’s not clear what exactly the post meant; “regardless of species” meant people could kiss their pets to enter? We’ll leave that to your imagination...

Would visitors be able to enter for free with a kiss, or would they merely get a discount? Would you have to kiss at the entrance, or would showing a photo be enough? So many questions.

Regardless of the details, the post gained enough traction to the point that Happy Valley had to put out an official statement.

On the official Happy Valley Douyin account, a statement released on May 9 confirmed (just in case you were in doubt) that none of the Happy Valley locations anywhere in China were running the “kiss to enter” activity.

The official statement by Happy Valley. Image via Weibo/@四川观察

The Happy Valley Culture and Travel Development Company, Ltd. was formed in 2017 and is headquartered in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Area in Nanshan district, Shenzhen.

The group owns a number of Happy Valley theme parks in Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Tianjin, Chongqing, Nanjing and Xi’an, as well as the aforementioned park in Chengdu.

The entrance to Happy Valley in Wuhan. Image via Weibo/@小儿内分泌林医生



Here at That’s, we’re not unfamiliar with covering odd Happy Valley-related stories.

In December, 2020, we brought you the story of a Beijing grandpa who claimed to have ridden one of the park’s roller coasters 8,000 times in four years.

READ MORE: Did This Grandpa Ride a Roller Coaster 8,000 Times in Beijing?

[Cover image via Weibo/@四川观察新闻眼]

