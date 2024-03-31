33 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Every Day

¥98 Steak Fries @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw offers a 200g Sirloin Steak with fried for just RMB98 seven days a week!

Daily.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Monday & Tuesday



FREE Nepalese Style Pork Curry @ Nepali Kitchen

The first 15 tables to head on down to Nepali Kitchen on a Monday or Tuesday in April will receive a free Nepalese style pork curry.

Mon & Tue, from 5.30pm.

Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路.

Monday-Thursday



Meal Deals @ The Blarney Stone



The Blarney Stone has a different meal deal going on every night Monday through Thursday (check 'em out above).

And if you head there on a Monday, you can not only feed your head with Butter Chicken Curry, but also a quiz...

It's six rounds of fun, shots for each round winner, and a grand prize for the overall winner on the night. Part of a quiz season, there is also an RMB1,000 voucher up for grabs for the ultimate champions.

Oh, and it is also happy hour all night!

Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up.

Mon-Thu, 5-9pm. Quiz every Mon, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Monday

¥398 Tomahawk Steak @ Temperature & Temptation

Head on down to Temperature & Temptation on Monday for a juicy Tomahawk Steak at just RMB398, down from RMB888.



Mon, 10am-10pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

¥25 Tacos @ El Santo



Mondays at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB25 until 10pm. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Mon, 5pm-Late.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taco Deal & All Day Happy Hour @ Tacolicious



Mondays at Tacolicious sees a set of two tacos for just RMB40, plus happy hour all day. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Lobster & Prawn Roll @ The Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tuesday



¥198 Grilled Whole Halibut @ Temperature & Temptation

Head on down to Temperature & Temptation on a Tuesday for a Mediterranean Style Grilled Whole Halibut for just RMB198, down from RMB298.



Tue, 10am-10pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

Free Dessert with a Meal @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK on a Tuesday and enjoy a free dessert with any meal.

Oh, and send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Every Tue, 11am-Late.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Rosti Tuesday @ Abbey Road



Any rosti and a selected drink is just RMB88 every Tuesday at Abbey Road.

Tue, from 4pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo



Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20, including Corona, house wine and frozen margs.

Plus they throw in a themed quiz each week absolutely free! This Tuesday is a We Love Geography Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day.



Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 5pm-10pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens, That's Shanghai Chef of the Year 2022, is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine.

Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while his handsome sidekick behind the stick Logan R. Brouse, That's Shanghai Mixologist of the Year 2023, comes up with a cocktail to match.

Tacos are RMB30 each – that offer is across the board – or get a two taco set and cocktail combo for just RMB80. Check out this week's offerings on the poster above!

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Taco Tuesday @ Cantina Agave

How is this for an unbeatable Taco Tuesday deal – RMB100 all-you-can-eat tacos at Cantina Agave from 5-10.30pm.

Every Tue, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Tuesday Wing Deal @ Cages

Tuesdays at Cages sees four wings (two drums / two flats) with any signature sauce yours for just RMB28. Or go for eight (four drums / four flats) with two sauces for just RMB48.

Every Tue, 11am-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

BBQ Burger & Beer @ Cotton's



Every Tuesday sees Cotton's famous BBQ Burger plus an Asahi Beer going for just RMB100 at their stunning Xinhua Lu villa venue.

Every Tue, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Burger Deals! @ Yugo Grill



A range of burger and beer or soft drink deals at Yugo Grill, with small, big, chicken and gourmet burgers all in the offing.

Every Tue, Wed & Thu, 5-11pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday



¥278 BBQ Platter + 2 Craf Beer @ Temperature & Temptation

Head on down to Temperature & Temptation on a Wednesday for their BBQ Platter plus two craft beers for just RMB278, down from RMB494.



Wed, 10am-10pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

50% Off on Pizza @ Cages



It is 50% off on pizza at both Cages venues every Wednesday. And you don't refuse Don Corleone...

Every Wed, 11am-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

50% Off Wings @ RIINK



Get stuck into the wings at RIINK on a Wednesday, for your second portions will be 50% off.

Oh, and send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Every Wed, 11am-Late.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Wednesday Burgers @ Tacolicious



At Tacolicious Wednesdays are all about the burgers, with the Smash Burger, Harissa Lamb and O.G. Big Mac Taco RMB68 with fries and salad. It's also BOGO on all wine by the bottle or glass.

Every Wed,, 6pm-Close.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Tomahawk Night @ Cotton's



Enjoy a Tomahawk and a bottle of wine for RMB868 at Cotton's each Wednesday.

Every Wed.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

50% Off @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% off food to 10pm (and 50% of drinks until 8pm), plus they throw in a quiz absolutely free!

Entry is absolutely free and there are great prizes on offer. The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day.

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Wed, from 5pm. Quiz from 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Burrito Wednesday @ Cantina Agave



Wednesday evenings at Cantina Agave sees any Burrito for just RMB55.

Every Wed, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Wednesday House of Wellington @ The Bull & Claw



It's Wednesday House of Wellington every hump day with beef or salmon just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

All You Can Eat Schnitzel @ Abbey Road



From 4pm each Wednesday at Abbey Road it is all you can eat schnitzel and potato salad for the absolute bargain price of RMB88.

Wed, from 4pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

All you Can Eat Chevapchichi @ Yugo Grill



Wednesday at Yugo Grill sees all you can eat chevapchichi – tasty, tasty balkan sausages – as well as a beer, wine or soft drink for just RMB98.

Every Wed, 5-11pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号, 近陕西北路.

Thursday



¥138 Flambe Baby Chicken @ Temperature & Temptation

Temperature & Temptation offer up a succulent Provencal Style Roast Whole Baby Chicken for just RMB138.



Thu, 10am-10pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

¥50 Burger + Beer @ Cages



All day (and night) Thursdays at both Cages venues sees a Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Fried Sandwich with your choice of Fries or Garden Salad PLUS a 450ml Amstel Beer or domestic soft drink for just RMB50.

A deal fit for a P.I.M.P.

Every Thu, 11am-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Oyster Thursday @ Cotton's



Every Thursday at Cotton's sees half a dozen Black Pearl N4 Oysters for just RMB120, and add two glasses of wine for an extra RMB100.

Every Tue, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Friday



Freaky Fryday @ Tacolicious



Henceforth, Friday shall be known as Freaky Fryday at Tacolicious, with any loaded fries plus two beers for RMB88 and any loaded fries plus two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Fri, from 8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Saturday

Chillin' & Grillin' BBQ @ Cages Jing'an

On Saturdays, Cages Jing'an roll out their award-winning southern style BBQ from noon until sold out, so don't miss out!

Every Sat, 12 noon until they sell out.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Sunday



Swiss Fondue Sunday @ Abbey Road

Order any fondue at Abbey Road on a Sunday and get two glasses of house wine on the house..

Sun, all day.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

And for the Yuletide season they have added roast turkey - get your first Christmas dinner in this weekend!

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Buy-One-Get-One Pizza @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Finish the weekend of right with BOGO pizza at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana.

Every Sun, 5-8pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 43 Yongkang Lu, by Jiashan Lu 地址 永康路43号, 近嘉善路.

Sunday-Thursday

Dinner Set @ El Santo



Sunday through Thursday at El Santo enjoy a dinner set for two or four, with drinks, for RMB288 and RMB568 respectively.

Sun-Thu, 5pm-Late.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

