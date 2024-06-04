27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Daily

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Thursday



Two Chefs Table @ BOR Eatery



Shanghai sexiest chef (sorry Tomatito guys) returns from Denmark for a Two Chefs Table event, Kasper Elmholdt teaming up with Chef Nicky to create a special menu of four snacks and six plates available for one night only!



Thu June 6, 7pm; RMB580

BOR Eatery, 2/F, Number 11, 322 Anfu Lu, by Wukang Lu 安福路322号11栋2楼, 近武康路

Rock of Ages @ The Pearl



A pre show from Aussie blues man Dave Stone at 7pm, followed by The Pearl’s Red Stars venturing through classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 21st century.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Thu June 6, 7pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday

Dave Stone Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



A special edition of The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners with Aussie bluesman Dave Stone.

Commencing at 6pm with live music in the relaxed garden environment, it is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

And this year’s version is even better, with an extra hour of free flow (6pm-9pm) starting from just RMB158.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your spot.



Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Full Throttle Rock Party @ Abbey Road



Full Throttle are a band who have been rocking Shanghai for close to four years. Their sets cover a range of music from Elvis Presley to Green Day. Expect a night of toe tapping anthems from the history of music.

Fri June 7, from 8pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



The legendary Cotton Club Band take over JZ Club for a night of blues.

Fri June 7, 10pm-1am; RMB198-1,688

JZ Club, Hengshan 8, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu 衡山路8号水塔广场

Friday & Saturday

Carnival in Vegas @ The Pearl



When an Elvis tribute show and Brazilian Carnival collide, only good things can come if it.

Get ready to experience the vibrancy of Brazilian Carnival paired with an electrifying Elvis tribute concert, as Las Vegas takes over The Pearl for a spectacular weekend of festivities.

This event promises an unforgettable blend of music, dance, and extravagant surprises, embodying the true spirit of Vegas entertainment.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Thu June 7 & 8, 9pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dragon Totem @ La Suite



Kick off Dragon Boat Weekend in style at La Suite!

Fri & Sat June 7 & 8, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Prosecco DOC Wine Festival @ Zeitgeist





A three-day wine festival dedicated to Prosecco DOC. From tasting experience to cocktails, discover the beauty and versatility of this popular Italian sparkling wine.

The program includes a mixology workshop for professionals and two days of outdoor festival where several wineries will welcome consumers and let them explore the different features of this great symbol of the Italian lifestyle.



Friday June 7: Mixology Workshop (dedicated to professionals), 2-5pm

Friday June 7: Opening Party (invitation) 6-9pm

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9: Outdoor Festival (open to public) 12-10pm

Scan the QR code on the posters above to get involved!

Fri-Sun June 7-9; Free Entry

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday



Mad Dragon Skate Party @ RIINK

Roar and roll like a dragon at RIINK's Mad Dragon Skate Party this long weekend for the Dragon Boat Festival!

Enjoy retro music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. Whether you're a seasoned skater or a newbie, everyone is welcome to join the fun.

Celebrate the festival in style with a festive atmosphere and top-notch music. Grab your skates, bring your friends, and party with all your color at the Mad Dragon Skate Party!

Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon June 7, 8, 9 & 10, 6pm-Late; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Saturday



Dragon Boat Market @ Ambassy Court

Add some sparkle to your festival holiday this weekend with a visit to the Ambassy Dragon Boat Market on the verdant grounds of Ambassy Court in the Consulate Row section of Shanghai.

Amble through dazzling displays of creativity and banter with the cheermongers, with stalls teeming with fine arts and crafts, fashion and accessories, home décor, children’s books and toys, and artisan pet products.

Refresh yourself with delicacies and libations from around the world.

Enter through the Ambassy Club door, your portal to a shopper’s paradise. Admission is free and pets are welcome.

June 8, 11am-5pm; Free Entry

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路

The Characters You Meet at an Indian Wedding @ Anokhi



Indian weddings are notorious for being fun and extravagant. But, once you've been to a few, you start to notice the same characters at every one you attend.

This art exhibition showcases some of those characters as depicted by Sona Dargani, a Filipino-Indian artist currently based in Shanghai.

The exhibition will be held at Anokhi Bar & Grill from June 8 to July 8, with the opening party will be on June 8 from 2-5pm, and a ticket price of RMB120, which includes a variety of Indian snacks prepared by the restaurant.

Opening Party: Sat June 8, 2pm to 5pm; RMB120



Exhibition Period: June 8-July 8

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路

SUNKISSED Rooftop Party ft. DJ KARABA @ Banyan Tree on the Bund

Elevate your weekend with the second SUNKISSED rooftop party of the season at Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund with Space Panda!

As the sun sets over the skyline, the rooftop transforms into a haven of high-energy vibes.

Acclaimed Canadian Afro House phenom DJ KARABA leads the musical journey with her infectious beats and genre-defying sound.

This magical event promises a fusion of luxury and pulsating beats on two stages with the best view in town.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat June 8, 3pm-Late; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB158, Door RMB188, includes one welcome drink



Tops, Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund, 13/F, 19 Haiping Lu, by Gongping Lu 海平路19号悦榕庄13楼, 近公平路

Jazz Under the Stars @ Cotton's



Cotton's famous Jazz Under the Stars series is back, with Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards making sweet music in the most serene of settings.

Sat June 8, 6.30-9.30pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Saturday & Sunday

Australia Outdoor Film Week 2024 @ Grand Cinema

From the magnificence of the mountains to the mysteries of the deep sea. From the loyalty of dogs to the gentleness and perseverance of women.

From the Banff Mountain Film Festival, Top Dog Film Festival, She Adventure Film Tour and Ocean Film Festival...

Australia Outdoor Film Week 2024 have carefully selected the top documentary films from the four major outdoor theme festivals, and also include the favorite films of the audience in 2022-2024.

Each sincere and moving documentary film will be presented, sharing the painstaking work of explorers in every frame.

June 8:

1-3.30pm: Banff Mountain Film Festival 2022

4-6.30pm: Banff Mountain Film Festival 2023

7.15-9.30pm: Ocean Film Festival

June 9:

10.15am-12.15pm: Top Dog Film Festival

1-3.30pm: Banff Mountain Film Festival 2024

4-6.30pm: Banff Mountain Film Festival Radical Reel

7.15-9.45pm: She Adventure Film Tour

Grand Cinema (Da Guangming), 216 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xizang Lu 南京西路216号, 近西藏路

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024 @ The Weave



Commune Market Summer Fest 2024, three events back to back from May to June! Discover Shanghai's local designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, home decor, clothing, toys, collectibles, local charities and so much more!

Commune Market is free entry and pet-friendly.

Visit The Weave for its world cuisines from Peruvian, Italian and Thai to Mediterranean, Japanese, and even hot pot and a late night wine bar!

There is something for everyone here. And don't miss the ever so popular Drunk Baker for coffee and pastry.

Fri & Sat June 8 & 9, 2-9pm; Free Entry

The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Azul Group

Three Azul Group venues – Azul SKL, Azul Weave and Colca – are offering three days of brunch over the Dragon Boat long weekend.

Sat, Sun & Mon, 11am-3pm

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Sunday



Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun June 9, 16 & 23, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Kid's Pizza Making Class @ Geneva

Geneva's kid's pizza making classes are back every Sunday in June, and they are absolutely free.

Sun June 2, from 1pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Jazz Sunday @ Cotton's

Head along to the Cotton's villa garden on Sunday for some jazz.

Jeremy Sinclair on is known for his fiery, innovative and skillful playing that have placed him in performance settings all over the world.

Sun June 9, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl



Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style!

Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun June 9, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Sunday & Monday

French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC



Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Tuesday

We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Movies.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 4, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

T+ Ticketing

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jun 6, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jun 7, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Jun 7, 10pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 8, 2pm, RMB188

Sun Jun 9, 2pm, RMB188

Mon Jun 10, 4.30pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

