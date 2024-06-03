  1. home
  2. Articles

Calling All Parents! Decode the Middle School Years

By Sponsored, June 3, 2024

0 0

'Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents,' is a special event designed by SCIS to provide invaluable insights into the emotional, educational, and social growth of middle school students aged 10 to 14.

This event is tailored specifically for non-SCIS parents navigating this pivotal stage in their children's lives. 

The expert SCIS leadership team will share their knowledge and strategies to help you support your middle schoolers developmental journey.

Gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities your child faces, and leave equipped with practical tools to foster their overall well-being and success.

Weixin-Image_20240603135719.jpg

more news

Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents at SCIS

Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents at SCIS

Navigating this pivotal stage in your children's lives

Boy Crushed to Death at Primary School, Parents Confront Teacher

Boy Crushed to Death at Primary School, Parents Confront Teacher

The death of the Grade 1 student occurred in Wuhan, Hubei Province in central China.

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

A fantastic opportunity for parents to learn from expert professionals.

27 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Feed your head.

16 More Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Even more awesome options!

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

The stunning terrace with a tantalizing menu opens for the season.

Your Essential Guide to the World of Chinese Dumplings

Gluten free? More like gluten spree!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

TA'AKTANA: A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Opens in Indonesia

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Your Essential Guide to the World of Chinese Dumplings

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

27 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

27 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Calling All Parents! Decode the Middle School Years

Calling All Parents! Decode the Middle School Years

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

16 More Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

16 More Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

TA'AKTANA: A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Opens in Indonesia

TA'AKTANA: A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Opens in Indonesia

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives