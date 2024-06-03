Calling All Parents! Decode the Middle School Years

'Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents,' is a special event designed by SCIS to provide invaluable insights into the emotional, educational, and social growth of middle school students aged 10 to 14.

This event is tailored specifically for non-SCIS parents navigating this pivotal stage in their children's lives.

The expert SCIS leadership team will share their knowledge and strategies to help you support your middle schoolers developmental journey.

Gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities your child faces, and leave equipped with practical tools to foster their overall well-being and success.